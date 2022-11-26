How to Watch: Kansas at Kansas State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. A win today would give Kansas its first winning season since the entire current roster were little kids. A loss, and well its still the best season we’ve had since they were little kids. Here’s how to watch:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (6-5, 3-5 Big 12)
Kansas State Wildcats (8-3,-6-2 Big 12)
Line: -11.5 Kansas State
How to Watch
November 26, 7 PM CST
Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000)
TV: FOX
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Manhattan is one of the only cities in the world to have both a Bed, Bath, and Beyond AND an Olive Garden
- The Genesis Health Club in Manhattan is a great place to practice your dunking while on your lunch break
- There are at least 19 engineering firms in Manhattan KS
