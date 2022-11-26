How to Watch: Kansas at Kansas State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. A win today would give Kansas its first winning season since the entire current roster were little kids. A loss, and well its still the best season we’ve had since they were little kids. Here’s how to watch:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (6-5, 3-5 Big 12)

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3,-6-2 Big 12)

Line: -11.5 Kansas State

How to Watch

November 26, 7 PM CST

Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000)

TV: FOX

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts