How to Watch: Kansas at Kansas State

Lets get it

By fizzle406
NCAA Football: Kansas State at West Virginia Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. A win today would give Kansas its first winning season since the entire current roster were little kids. A loss, and well its still the best season we’ve had since they were little kids. Here’s how to watch:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (6-5, 3-5 Big 12)

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3,-6-2 Big 12)

Line: -11.5 Kansas State

How to Watch

November 26, 7 PM CST

Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000)

TV: FOX

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Manhattan is one of the only cities in the world to have both a Bed, Bath, and Beyond AND an Olive Garden
  • The Genesis Health Club in Manhattan is a great place to practice your dunking while on your lunch break
  • There are at least 19 engineering firms in Manhattan KS

