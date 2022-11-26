Notebook: Tennessee Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Bobby Pettiford set to miss time due to injury suffered against Tennessee, Bill Self says

Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford left Friday’s game against Tennessee with a leg injury and did not return. Postgame, head coach Bill Self said that Pettiford suffered a hamstring strain and is set to miss time. In his place, Joe Yesufu played a season-high 27 minutes, scoring a KU career-high 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field.

Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee

Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.

Kansas' offensive struggles against Tennessee draw concern from media, Volunteers impress

Tennessee beat the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Friday night 64-50 to win the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas, ending Kansas' long-standing win streak that dated back to March 3 of last season. The Jayhawks came into the game off of a 69-68 win against Wisconsin, and the No. 21 Volunteers brought in their tough defense off of a 73-66 win against USC.

2024 QB Daniel Kaelin has a big arm and perfect IQ score

As a junior, Bellevue (Neb.) West quarterback Daniel Kaelin racked up 3,186 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, showing off a strong arm, good anticipation, the ability to navigate the pocket and extend plays with accuracy to all levels of the field.

Quick Recap: Kansas loses first game of the season 64-50 against Tennessee

Kansas basketball lost its first game of the season 64-50 against Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship on Friday. The Volunteers led wire to wire while the Jayhawks struggled to find any semblance of offensive consistency due to Dajuan Harris dealing with foul trouble the entire game and an injury to Bobby Pettiford in the first half. Along with the struggle at the point guard position, KU only shot 32 percent from the floor.

Eraser Dust

Post-Thanksgiving travel may be complicated this weekend as Eastern US, South, Pacific Northwest face rain and inclement weather | CNN

Several weather systems are forecast to trouble regions of US on Saturday and Sunday, including two in the Northeast and another pair dumping snow on parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Walmart shooting gunman bought gun hours before deadly rampage and left a "death note" on his phone - CBS News

Andre Bing, 31, bought the 9 mm handgun at a store Tuesday morning and killed six people that night, Chesapeake officials said. Police found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the store's break room, where the shooting unfolded, officials said.

Georgia Senate runoff: Raphael Warnock has cash advantage over Herschel Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign has almost three times as much cash on hand as Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s heading into the final stretch of Georgia’s runoff Senate election, according to new Federal Election Commission filings.

Q&A: Nick Faldo on 'College GameDay' in Bozeman, Bobcat fandom, retiring to Montana | MSU Bobcats | 406mtsports.com

During their half year here, the Faldos have become vocal Montana State sports supporters, and they were in attendance at Bobcat Stadium last Saturday for the 121st Brawl of the Wild.

Kanye ‘Ye’ West Releases Bombshell Campaign Video for 2024 Presidential Election, Talks Trump, Kim Kardashian

“The thing that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vice president,” Kanye said in one of the videos published on his recently unlocked Twitter account on Thanksgiving night. “I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.”

USA scenarios, FIFA World Cup 2022 standings, bracket: How USMNT can advance from Group B after England tie - CBSSports.com

The United States drew 0-0 with England to wrap up the second matchday for Group B participants. As it stands, the Americans sit in third with two points out of a possible six, with Iran second with three points following their win over Wales and England are top of the table with four points -- full standings here. And while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Neighbors appeal apartment variance in C-Falls to state high court | Daily Inter Lake

“The board did not condition approval of the variance on providing affordable or workforce housing, nor did it require (Ross) record a deed restriction on the property. Such a blind willingness to believe a developer’s promise (especially in the midst of rising construction prices and skyrocketing demand to live in the Flathead Valley) not only sets a dangerous precedent legally, it also does a great disservice to the citizens who actually need affordable housing in Columbia Falls," the neighbors argue in their opening brief to the Supreme Court.

Glacier Queer Alliance considers safety training in the wake of Club Q shooting | Daily Inter Lake

But hiring security is not always what would make their members feel safer, Bebb said. Since there's a history of tension between police and the LGBTQ community, other groups looking to improve safety have faced backlash for hiring armed guards or retired police officers. He said they also are considering hosting events at bars or venues with security or bouncers in place, though that does not always provide a safety barrier, as in the case of the Club Q shooting. Bebb said there are no easy answers when it comes to preparing for the worst.