Notebook: Kansas Set for Tennessee

The Rock Chalkboard

Pettiford put-back saves No. 3 Kansas in 69-68 OT win over Wisconsin | KUsports.com Mobile

Kansas sophomore Bobby Pettiford’s wild put-back of a deep 3-point miss with 0.2 seconds to play in overtime, helped No. 3 Kansas survive a scare from Wisconsin, 69-68 in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Thursday.

KU officially announces new contract agreement with head football coach Lance Leipold | KUsports.com Mobile

Leipold and KU first agreed to a six-year contract worth a total of $16.5 million in 2021. After a 2-10 start to his Kansas career and a solid offseason, KU added a year to his initial contract before the start of the current season. That bumped the deal to seven years and pushed his average compensation from roughly $2.75 million per year to about $2.83 million per year.

Eraser Dust

China's capital city Beijing battles Covid with more apartment lockdowns

“This morning most of our 30+ staff reported their communities went into a 7-day lockdown,” James Zimmerman, partner in the Beijing office of Perkins Coie, said on Twitter Friday. He said a day earlier, the firm had to tell all its employees to work from home.

Musk says granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts | AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.

Abortion was a major issue in the 2022 midterm elections : NPR

Ahead of the midterms, pollsters and strategists and — yes, journalists — were obsessed with voters' top issues. In poll after poll, including polling at NPR, voters reported inflation to be the most important issue. Despite this, a lot of people do not vote with a single issue top-of-mind, and that makes it hard to know how much abortion swayed the midterms.

The IRS says its 87,000 new hires could help collect as much as $1 trillion — by forcing tax cheats to pay up. But will more 'fire-breathing dragons' really do the trick?

The $80 billion in funding spread over the next 10 years will help the IRS modernize its infrastructure, increase enforcement and replace its aging workforce (50,000 of the IRS’s 80,000 workers are expected to leave in the next five years).

The agency has reportedly been underfunded by about 20% for a decade — leading it to cut back on both staff and technology updates.

Bogged down by a processing system that’s more than half a century old and a backlog that includes millions of unprocessed paper filings, the IRS has been in need of more resources and support for a while.

I Finally Watched “Seinfeld” | The New Yorker

So I was undergoing a sort of parallel viewing experience, with one version of myself sitting in the N.Y.U. library watching the show in the present, and a second version—whether I wanted it to or not—reliving my distant past. As the actors aged, so did I, my youth passing along with the series at an accelerated rate.

After Colorado Springs shooting, Twitter bans pro-gun pro-LGBTQ group

Saturday's mass shooting at Club Q, an LBGTQ-friendly bar in Colorado Springs, came as a shock, but not a surprise, to people who monitor extremism. Meanwhile, Twitter – days after restoring extremists to its pages – banned the account of an anti-fascist pro-gun collective that has been protecting similar LGBTQ events from those who mean them harm. And in Hawaii, two Native Hawaiian men are convicted of hate crimes for a racially motivated attack on a white man.

Free dinners were served all across Western Montana for Thanksgiving

Syke’s has been providing a free Thanksgiving dinner since at least the 1980s and coming to this meal has become a tradition for many in Kalispell.

Elon Musk says Twitter's verified service with colors to start next week | Reuters

Twitter Inc is planning to roll out its verified service next Friday with different colored checks for individuals, companies and governments, after a botched initial launch led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform.

'Squid Game' Actor Oh Yeong-su Indicted for Sexual Misconduct - Variety

Oh Yeong-su, the Korean actor who recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in hit series “Squid Game,” has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges. He was released without detention.