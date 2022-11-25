Big 12 Football Week 13 Picks

Last Week: 2-3

Overall: 32-38-1

Baylor @ Texas (-9) Fri. 11:00 ESPN

Nine points seem like a lot. Texas did crush KU last week, but that says more about where KU is at the moment than any renewed Longhorn dominance. Texas may win but Baylor will stick close. Texas 33-31

West Virginia @ Oklahoma St (-7.5) Sat. 11:00 ESPN2

This is the game I feel least confident in picking. I do not expect West Virginia to win, but do they cover? With West Virginia’s loss last week they can no longer qualify for a bowl game. I think they pack it in, and the Cowboys win and cover. OSU 41-31

Iowa St. @ TCU (-10) Sat. 3:00 FOX

Iowa State may have struggled for wins this year, but in most cases they made their opponent struggle to get the win. TCU will complete an undefeated regular season, but they do not cover the 10 points. TCU 18-9

Oklahoma (-2) @ Texas Tech Sat. 6:30 FS1

Tech pulls off the double. They beat Texas earlier this year and the Sooners this week. Tech 35-28

KU @ K-State (-11.5) Sat. 7:00 FOX

Another line I see as too high. I know the run defense has been poor for KU as of late, and probably all season, but I think the Jayhawks find a way to keep the game close despite Deuce Vaughn’s presence. For the first time this season, I will not pick KU for the outright win, but I think they cover. K-State 38-28

Last Week’s Results: