How to Watch: Kansas vs Tennessee

Every little boy shooting baskets in his driveway dreams of one day winning the coveted Bad Boy Mower Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks will have such an opportunity as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how to catch the action:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (6-0)

#22 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)

How to Watch

November 25, 6:30 PM CST

Imperial Arena, Nassau Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts