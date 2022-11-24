 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas vs Tennessee

Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

By fizzle406
NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis-Southern California at Tennessee Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Every little boy shooting baskets in his driveway dreams of one day winning the coveted Bad Boy Mower Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks will have such an opportunity as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how to catch the action:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (6-0)

#22 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)

How to Watch

November 25, 6:30 PM CST

Imperial Arena, Nassau Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

  • Knoxville is the home of the Sunsphere which is now used to store wigs for the Knoxville Wig Outlet
  • The International Biscuit Festival is held annually in Knoxville
  • Dave Thomas, founder of Wendys, is from Knoxville

