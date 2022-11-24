How to Watch: Kansas vs Tennessee

Every little boy shooting baskets in his driveway dreams of one day winning the coveted Bad Boy Mower Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks will have such an opportunity as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how to catch the action:
The Numbers
#3 Kansas Jayhawks (6-0)
#22 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)
How to Watch
November 25, 6:30 PM CST
Imperial Arena, Nassau Bahamas
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)
Fun Facts
- Knoxville is the home of the Sunsphere which is now used to store wigs for the Knoxville Wig Outlet
- The International Biscuit Festival is held annually in Knoxville
- Dave Thomas, founder of Wendys, is from Knoxville
Loading comments...