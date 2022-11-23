How to Watch: Kansas vs Wisconsin

The Kansas Jayhawks face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on a Thanksgiving Day game for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Wisconsin advanced via a 43-42 rock fight vs Dayton. Here is how to catch the action.
The Numbers
#3 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)
Wisconsin Badgers (4-0)
How to Watch
Thursday November 24, 10 AM CST
Imperial Arena, Nassau Bahamas
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- The University of Wisconsin has 8 a cappella groups
- Famous Wisconsin alumni include Frank Lloyd Wright, Charles Lindbergh, and Yung Gravy
- There is a town in Wisconsin called Kansasville
- While visiting Kansasville, be sure to visit the Richard Bong State Recreation Area
