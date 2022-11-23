 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas vs Wisconsin

The Battle 4 Atlantis continues

By fizzle406
NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis-Kansas at NC State Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on a Thanksgiving Day game for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Wisconsin advanced via a 43-42 rock fight vs Dayton. Here is how to catch the action.

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)

Wisconsin Badgers (4-0)

How to Watch

Thursday November 24, 10 AM CST

Imperial Arena, Nassau Bahamas

TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • The University of Wisconsin has 8 a cappella groups
  • Famous Wisconsin alumni include Frank Lloyd Wright, Charles Lindbergh, and Yung Gravy
  • There is a town in Wisconsin called Kansasville
  • While visiting Kansasville, be sure to visit the Richard Bong State Recreation Area

