How to Watch: Kansas vs Wisconsin

The Kansas Jayhawks face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on a Thanksgiving Day game for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Wisconsin advanced via a 43-42 rock fight vs Dayton. Here is how to catch the action.

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)

Wisconsin Badgers (4-0)

How to Watch

Thursday November 24, 10 AM CST

Imperial Arena, Nassau Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts