Kansas Mashes NC State, 80-74

The Kansas Jayhawks started things off in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with a 80-74 win over the NC State Wolfpack. Gradey Dick was preheated with 6 first half threes, the most for a Jayhawk since JR Giddens in 2004. Gradey roasted the Wolfpack for 25 points.

Jalen Wilson came up big by baking NC State for 19 points and 11 rebounds. Not to be outdone, junior guard Dajuan Harris, came up with several big plays down the stretch to add to his 14 point total. Including this buttery roll off the glass:

Smooth finish from @DajuanH10 ‍



He's got 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals pic.twitter.com/cb7cdKLLao — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) November 23, 2022

The Wolfpack trio of Smith, Morsell, and Joiner burned Kansas for a combined 57 points on the day. DJ Burns also cooked up a savory 8 points off the bench.

In a more unusual stat, the Jayhawks shot 47% from three and 41% on twos today. They will need to tighten up inside the arc to continue in this tournament.

Kansas sets the table at 10 am CST in their next round game. They will play the winner of Dayton and Wisconsin.