Notebook: Kansas Mauls Extended Lance Leipold

The Rock Chalkboard

Source: Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, KU agree to new contract | KUsports.com Mobile

With momentum already on their side, the KU administration announced a one-year extension for Leipold before the season opener in September. That added a year to his initial six-year deal, which he signed in April 2021 that included an escalating annual salary that would pay him $16.5 million total, or an average of $2.75 million per year.

KU to face balanced N.C. State team that shoots a lot of three-pointers in opening round of Battle for Atlantis | KUsports.com Mobile

The Wolfpack are led by 6’-4” sophomore guard Terquavion Smith, who is averaging 19 points per game early in the season for N.C. State. But he has company with graduate transfer Jarkel Joiner averaging 17 points per game, senior guard Casey Morsell averaging 14.8 points, and graduate transfer guard Jack Clark at 12 points per game.

Kansas coach Bill Self excited to be back on the bench after watching KU's first 4 games from fan's perspective | KUsports.com Mobile

“I didn’t actually take one note,” Self said Tuesday. “I took all my notes when I watched the replay. I was too busy (yelling) ‘Get him out!’ Or, ‘What are we doing?’ during the actual game.”

Leipold: KU must 'carry our end of the rivalry' as Jayhawks prepare to take on K-State | KUsports.com Mobile

“We need to carry our end of the rivalry,” Leipold said when asked what he learned about the showdown in Year One. “That is first and foremost. This hasn’t been much of a rivalry. We didn’t make that a competitive game last year.”

Eraser Dust

Jerry Seinfeld cruelly jokes Jay Leno 'wasn't that much to look at before' | Daily Mail Online

Adding a bit of humor, the Seinfeld star then joked that 72-year-old Leno having his face burned is not that big of a deal because 'he wasn't that much to look at before.'

Disney's Star Wars Revealed Luke Skywalker Did Have a Mara Jade

It's safe to say, fans are still divided over how the most recent Star Wars movies evolved. Many believed Disney was scrubbing away the Expanded Universe, only for bits and pieces to be pulled back into play. However, they didn't think proper time was given for these arcs, especially Palpatine's rebirth, to be fleshed out.

Shaquille O'Neal says he showed restraint after Kanye West came for him on Twitter

"If I make a statement, I have the ability to travel through time and watch my mom as she watches it on TV," O'Neal told People. "So I don't say [what I really want to say] because she'd get upset. She'd say, 'Baby, stop it.'" He said if his mom Lucille Harrison "wasn't here, I'd be f***ing reckless. I really would."

Free Thanksgiving Dinners Across the Flathead Valley - Flathead Beacon

Pocketstone Café’s tenth annual Thanksgiving dinner will have three seatings—11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. All are welcome. Attendees should R.S.V.P. by calling (406) 837-7223. Those who want to volunteer can call for more information.

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino’s Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood “Was White As Hell” – Deadline

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” Liu shared on Twitter. “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

Chesapeake Walmart shooting: At least 6 people were killed, officials say. The shooter is also dead | CNN

The gunman who killed six people at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night was an employee at the store, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said Wednesday. Solesky said the gunman is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but his identity has not been released because his next of kin has not been notified.

Trump rebuffed by judge in New York fraud lawsuit, trial date set | Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A New York judge has scheduled an October 2023 trial for former U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization in a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing them of fraudulently overvaluing the real estate company's assets and Trump's net worth.

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court declines to block release to Congress - CBS News

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block the Treasury Department from turning over several years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, clearing the way for Democrats to obtain the records weeks before Republicans take control of the House in January.