How to Watch: NC State at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Here is how to watch all of the action

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Line: Kansas -8.5

How to Watch

November 23, 11 Am CST

Imperial Arena, Nassau Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts