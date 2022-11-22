 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: NC State at Kansas

The Battle 4 Atlantis tips off

By fizzle406
The Kansas Jayhawks take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Here is how to watch all of the action

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Line: Kansas -8.5

How to Watch

November 23, 11 Am CST

Imperial Arena, Nassau Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

  • NC State has a student fundraiser called the Krispy Kreme challenge in which students must run the 2.5 miles to the nearest Krispy Kreme, eat a dozen glazed donuts and then run back in under 1 hour. The challenge has raised over $700,000 for charity since its inception
  • John Tesh was expelled from NC State his junior year
  • Approximately 36,000 students attend the university

