How to Watch: NC State at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Here is how to watch all of the action
The Numbers
#3 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)
NC State Wolfpack (4-0)
Line: Kansas -8.5
How to Watch
November 23, 11 Am CST
Imperial Arena, Nassau Bahamas
TV: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)
Fun Facts
- NC State has a student fundraiser called the Krispy Kreme challenge in which students must run the 2.5 miles to the nearest Krispy Kreme, eat a dozen glazed donuts and then run back in under 1 hour. The challenge has raised over $700,000 for charity since its inception
- John Tesh was expelled from NC State his junior year
- Approximately 36,000 students attend the university
