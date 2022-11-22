Notebook: Kansas Travels to the Bahamas

The Rock Chalkboard

WATCH: Lance Leipold discusses QB situation, reaction to UT loss, Sunflower Showdown and more

Kansas football (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will look to finish the regular season on a high note on Saturday, as the Jayhawks travel west to take on Kansas State (8-3, 6-2). KU will be looking to notch its first win in the Sunflower Showdown since 2008 and its first road win in the rivalry game since 2007. Overall, KU leads the series with K-State, 65-49.

Lance Leipold shares his appreciation for KU football fans' support in 2022, discusses what's ahead

It was a busy fall at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. KU football fans flocked to the stadium as the Jayhawks put together their best season in well over a decade. The fan support — which included three-straight sellouts — during a three-game home stand in October gave KU a true home field advantage and one that opposing coaches noticed.

College basketball rankings: Virginia surges, Kentucky tumbles in AP Top 25

Feast Week is the moment when teams start to prove themselves as real contenders. Virginia did just that with a pair of impressive wins over Baylor and Illinois in the Continental Tire Main Event. Virginia is one of the big, early-season winners, and it was rewarded for its strong performance with a big bump in the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 rankings.

College football betting lines: Week 13 odds released

The first 12 weeks of the 2022 college football regular season are officially in the books, and Rivalry Week has finally arrived. We have another loaded slate of games on tap for next weekend, and the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have already released the opening lines for most of the Week 13 matchups.

Podcast: Assessing Kansas' performance against Texas and what's next

Kansas dropped its second-straight game on Saturday, falling to Texas 55-14. Kevin Flaherty joins the show as we break down all aspects of the game and where KU goes from here. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

Eraser Dust

Club Q shooting: As grief grips Colorado Springs after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub, officials are investigating whether it was a bias-motivated crime | CNN

The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, remained hospitalized Monday after police say he was attacked and subdued by two people as Club Q – known as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community – became yet another crime scene in a country where mass shootings have unfolded this year at a rate of nearly two per day.

Lack of clues about University of Idaho killings fuels fear and rumors | Idaho | The Guardian

The victims of the quadruple homicide – Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21 – were killed as they slept in an off-campus house on King Road, located near the university’s sorority and fraternity houses. A motive and the identity of who did the appalling crime remain unknown.

Star Wars Will Return to Deleted Scene From Rise of Skywalker

"Now, we all know that the Force can be used to glimpse the present, the past, and possible futures," Guggenheim recalled to StarWars.com earlier this year. "Well, The Eye is going to show Vader all of the above, including moments that will be coming into play in 2023 all across the Star Wars line. It's our clever way of giving readers a preview of what everyone has up their sleeves for next year, but this isn't a 40-page movie trailer. It's a real Star Wars story with Vader at the center."

World Cup 2022: Iranian players refused to sing national anthem before match with England

There have been nationwide protests in Iran for months over the country's treatment of women, particularly after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing a hijab too loosely and later died in police custody. Many Iranian athletes and celebrities have backed the protestors, but the football team's decision to remain silent during the national anthem is perhaps the biggest display of support.

Kalispell City Council considers appointment to tree board | Daily Inter Lake

Albright, a former teacher, recently retired from the Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees, according to her application. Prior to her time on the school board she spent 30 years serving on the tree board, a member since its inception. She is looking to return to the board after a 12-year hiatus.

Reality TV's Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case : NPR

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the couple engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

NASA’s Orion capsule circles the moon, capturing views that’ll make you feel giddy

As the uncrewed spacecraft maneuvered for its outbound powered flyby, it sent back a spectacular set of images that showed the moon looming larger in its metaphorical windshield, and a tiny blue Earth setting beneath the lunar horizon.

