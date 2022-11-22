Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks head down to the Bahamas to compete at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. As always, the tournament will be held at the beautiful Paradise Island resort (this is not a sponsored post but it could be. My journalistic integrity can be easily purchased. hint hint Atlantis resorts). The field seems to be particularly loaded this year. Here are the teams Kansas may face off against this week.

NC State Wolfpack (4-0, 68 Kenpom)

Dayton Flyers (3-1, 37 Kenpom)

Wisconsin Badgers (3-0, 41 Kenpom)

BYU Cougars (3-1, 59 Kenpom)

USC Trojans (3-1, 62 Kenpom)

Butler Bulldogs (3-1, 86 Kenpom)

#22 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 7 Kenpom)

Kansas faces NC State in their first game of the tournament Wednesday morning. See the full bracket here