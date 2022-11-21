Notebook: Kansas Ready for Thanksgiving

The Rock Chalkboard

Big 12 Champion for Life, Caleb Sampson, one of 12 seniors honored during Kansas football Senior Day ceremony | KUsports.com Mobile

During the first 11 games of his super-senior season, Kansas defensive tackle Caleb Sampson has operated with the type of disruptive demeanor that defensive linemen are expected to have.

KU women improve to 3-0 with runaway victory; game honors former coach Marian Washington | KUsports.com Mobile

A pair of double-double performances were more than enough for the Kansas Jayhawks to best the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in women’s basketball on Sunday.

Robinson runs for 243 yards, 4 TDs as Texas routs KU 55-14 | KUsports.com Mobile

Texas standout Bijan Robinson ran through, over and around Kansas for a career-high 243 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday, helping the Longhorns earn a measure of revenge with a frigid 55-14 victory.

Eraser Dust

Colorado Springs shooting at LGBTQ club leaves 5 dead and shatters safe haven provided by the venue | CNN

A 22-year-old man is in custody and was being treated at a hospital Sunday, according to police, who noted officers did not shoot at the suspect. Investigators are still working to determine a motive, including whether the shooting was a hate crime, Vasquez said.

Moscow police deny online rumors about University of Idaho murders | The Seattle Times

Moscow police and state investigators denied online rumors about the homicides of four University of Idaho students during a news conference Sunday afternoon, urging members of the public to rely on official sources for information about the slayings.

List of Twitter Accounts Reinstated Since Elon Musk Took Over

Twitter has been in non-stop chaos since Musk took over on October 27. Employees have been fired, verification now costs $7.99, and accounts have been banned. Some accounts previously banned or suspended have been revived, but in typical Musk fashion, the reinstatements haven't come without controversy.

Here are the accounts that have been restored:

KU fans taunting other Allen Fieldhouse team a bad message | The Kansas City Star

On Thursday, Nov. 10, I attended my first Jayhawks men’s basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse. To prepare myself for the visit and check on the parking situation, I did an internet search and stumbled upon some of the traditions of attending a University of Kansas basketball game.

Luke Skywalker's Yellow Lightsaber Takes on Huge New Meaning

Although Luke did not complete his formal Jedi training under Yoda before rescuing Han Solo, canon comics do show him learning more about the Jedi Order’s history and their distinctive methods and philosophies. Luke has been traveling the galaxy, seeking out Jedi temples and holocrons to complete his education. Along the way, Luke uses a yellow-bladed lightsaber that he finds at a Jedi outpost on Tempes, becoming a master of the weapon ahead of his final battle against Darth Vader.

Seth Rogen Was Mortified That Friends Thought He Was Actually Balding in ‘The Fabelmans’

Rogen recalled that prior to his first day of shooting the film, Spielberg asked him to make a change to his appearance. “I want you to cut back your hairline so it looks like you’re going much more bald than you are,” Rogen remembered the director saying.

New Zealand Supreme Court rules voting age of 18 is discriminatory - BBC News

New Zealand's Supreme Court has ruled that the country's current voting age of 18 is discriminatory, meaning parliament must discuss whether it should be lowered.

The case was brought by campaign group Make It 16, which wants the voting age reduced to include 16 and 17 year olds.

Misty Mountain has little bit of everything | Daily Inter Lake

What started as a small coin store in the Seattle area has now become an eclectic Evergreen shop that offers everything from firearms to fine jewelry.

Community Members, Local Leaders Outline Future for Outdoor Recreation in Bigfork Area - Flathead Beacon

According to the Recreation Alliance, the Bigfork Action Plan, which will serve as a “community-led road map,” will “inventory existing and potential recreation destination/connections” in the Bigfork area and will “recommend goals and objectives for sustainable recreation use.”

Through Twitter chaos, Elon Musk's fans stick with him : NPR

After trying desperately to get out of the $44 billion purchase, he faced a court battle for reneging. So he went through with it, while complaining that he was "obviously overpaying." Mass layoffs and mass resignations have left Twitter a shadow of its former self. And Musk's decision to put blue checkmarks — Twitter's confirmation of a user's identity — up for purchase has scared away advertisers, who provide nearly all of the company's revenue.