Notebook: Kansas Mauled Bye Week

Jayhawks feeling refreshed and ready to go after football bye week | KUsports.com Mobile

“Our training room is fabulous,” defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. said. “They’ve got our bodies feeling back right. Our strength and conditioning program also (has) our bodies back fresh and we’re feeling good.”

Former Kansas basketball forward Gethro Muscadin dies at age 20 | KUsports.com Mobile

“Gethro left us late last night,” Self said Tuesday morning. “He was involved in a major car accident 10 months ago and has basically been in a non-responsive state since then. Although only here one year, Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time.”

North Korea fires 23 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time | Reuters

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment."

Biden administration to provide over $13 billion in aid to help American families lower energy bills

The Biden administration is providing over $13 billion in aid to help low- and moderate-income Americans lower their energy costs, including grants to pay electric bills as well other incentives to make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes.

Federal judge issues restraining order against group monitoring Arizona ballot boxes

A federal judge in Phoenix issued a restraining order Tuesday night against a group that has been photographing and recording voters casting ballots at drop boxes in Arizona.

Teachers and students who called 911 in Uvalde shooting kept being told to wait : NPR

Chilling audio recordings have surfaced from children and teachers trapped inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during the mass shooting there in May. The recordings reveal a new level of details in law enforcement's failure to respond quickly, and paint a picture of an increasingly desperate and terrifying unfolding scene with an active shooter. The story was first reported by CNN, The Texas Tribune, and ProPublica.

New Video Shows Quavo Arguing with Others Before Gunfire Kills Takeoff

The Migos rapper's rep released a statement late Tuesday on social media, saying ... "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's : ScienceAlert

A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia.

In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.

David DePape: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack told police he was on 'suicide mission' | CNN Politics

Disturbing new details have emerged in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, including that the alleged assailant told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had a list of other prominent targets.

The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval - Flathead Beacon

In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.

Fed poised to raise interest rates again, leaving questions about what's next : NPR

The central bank has already raised its benchmark interest rate by 3 percentage points since March, and it's expected to tack on another 3/4 of a point at this week's meeting. That's the most aggressive string of rate hikes in decades, but so far it's done little to bring prices under control.

Christina Applegate Felt “An Obligation” To Finish Filming ‘Dead To Me’ Following MS Diagnosis: “We’re Going To Do It On My Terms” – Deadline

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the filming of the third and final season of Dead to Me back in 2021. The Netflix show took a pause for about five months and the star is now recalling how she felt during that time.

Kanye West fans launch GoFundMe to make him billionaire again

Supporters launched several pages — one succinctly being named “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again” with a fundraising goal of $1 billion — after West’s net worth took a serious hit last week when Adidas dropped him.

