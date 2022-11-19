How to Watch: Texas at Kansas

Kansas beat Texas in football has been a meme for several years now. Its been funny but that won’t get the same reaction this year. Kansas is legit and has proven themselves enough this year to go bowling. Big game today. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12)

Texas Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Line: -9 Texas

How to Watch

Saturday November 19, 2:30 PM CST

David Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence KS

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts