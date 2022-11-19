 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Texas at Kansas

We aren’t a meme anymore

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Kansas at Texas Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas beat Texas in football has been a meme for several years now. Its been funny but that won’t get the same reaction this year. Kansas is legit and has proven themselves enough this year to go bowling. Big game today. Here is how to watch:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12)

Texas Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Line: -9 Texas

How to Watch

Saturday November 19, 2:30 PM CST

David Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence KS

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Texas alumni have won a total of 155 Olympic medals
  • In 2010, Vince Young was involved in an altercation when a man flashed him the Horns Down sign
  • The inventor of Gatorade went to Texas

