How to Watch: Texas at Kansas

Kansas beat Texas in football has been a meme for several years now. Its been funny but that won’t get the same reaction this year. Kansas is legit and has proven themselves enough this year to go bowling. Big game today. Here is how to watch:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12)
Texas Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)
Line: -9 Texas
How to Watch
Saturday November 19, 2:30 PM CST
David Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence KS
TV: FS1
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Texas alumni have won a total of 155 Olympic medals
- In 2010, Vince Young was involved in an altercation when a man flashed him the Horns Down sign
- The inventor of Gatorade went to Texas
