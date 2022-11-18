Kansas Squeaks By Southern Utah, 82-76

I debated just using puking emojis for this recap. Yuck. The Kansas Jayhawks won a too close for comfort one over Southern Utah 82-76. The game was close throughout up until the final 2 minutes when Kansas held on to a 6 point lead to win the game. A game filled with turnovers, poor rebounding, poor shot selection and an overall lack of awareness and effort.

Jalen Wilson scored a career high 33 points to lead the Jayhawks. KU combined for 6 offensive rebounds and 10 first half turnovers.

Tevian Jones scored 25 to lead the Thunderbirds. SUU went 9 for 28 from three vs Kansas’ 6 for 15. A slightly better shooting effort by SUU and this game could have gone in a different direction.

Kansas has a few days off to rest and prepare for NC State in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. Bill Self will return for those games.