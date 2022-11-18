 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Southern Utah at Kansas

Bill Self comes back soon!

By fizzle406
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 Champions Classic - Duke vs Kansas Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on the Kansas Jayhawks Friday evening. This marks the final game of Bill Self’s self imposed suspension. He will return next week for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

The Numbers

#6 Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1)

Line: Kansas -21.5

How to Watch

Friday November 18 at 7:00 pm CST

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Southern Utah is located in Cedar City, UT which is just north of Zion National Park
  • The Utah Shakespeare Festival is held annually on SUU’s campus
  • There are 12.582 total students at SUU

