How to Watch: Southern Utah at Kansas

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on the Kansas Jayhawks Friday evening. This marks the final game of Bill Self’s self imposed suspension. He will return next week for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

The Numbers

#6 Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1)

Line: Kansas -21.5

How to Watch

Friday November 18 at 7:00 pm CST

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts