Notebook: Kansas Ready for Texas

Gradey Dick: On The Fast Track - Duke Basketball Report

As we told you before the Duke-Kansas game, or at least those of you who hadn’t caught on yet, Jayhawk Gradey Dick is a serious talent.

Duke managed to hold him more or less in check until the final 2:19. He didn't even attempt a second-half shot until that point and then he ripped off seven straight.

Kansas football reflects on importance of last season's Texas win ahead of rematch

At the time, last year’s thrilling 57-56 overtime win against Texas seemed like it may prove to be just another isolated upset for KU football. In previous years, the Jayhawks had knocked off favored opponents such as TCU in 2018 and Texas in 2016 with little to no consistent progress after. But on that November night in Austin last year, the victory would prove to be a catalyst for an immediate turnaround that many thought would have taken much longer.

State Farm Champions Classic: NBA Draftables Temperature Checks

It was a heck of a night in Indianapolis with two highly competitive matchups taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse between Kentucky and Michigan State and Duke taking on Kansas.

Everything Norm Roberts said after KU's win over Duke

No. 6 Kansas improved to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday night, notching a 69-64 win over No. 7-ranked Duke in the annual Champions Classic. KU controlled the first half but the Jayhawks weren’t able to take full advantage of their dominance, as turnovers limited KU’s ability to pull away. In the second half, Duke controlled the pace of play but KU was able to stick around. A strong performance from Jalen Wilson and a seven-point scoring burst from Gradey Dick that contributed to a 15-5 run propelled KU to victory

Champions Classic takeaways: Kansas, Michigan State show resilience in top 10 wins

Kansas and Michigan State were the big winners at Tuesday night's Champions Classic, an event that serves as a beautiful one-night appetizer before the glut of games during Feast Week tournaments. Both were able to land wins over top 10 teams, with the No. 6 Jayhawks topping No. 7 Duke 69-64 and Michigan State outlasting No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime.

Eraser Dust

Republicans win U.S. House majority, setting stage for divided government | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Republicans were projected to win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held control of the Senate.

Idaho students: Police urge public to stay vigilant after quadruple homicide and no suspects identified | CNN

With a killer still on the loose, residents of a small college community in Idaho are warned to stay on high alert as authorities try to figure out how four students wound up brutally stabbed to death in a home while two roommates were unharmed and a door left wide open.

Medical debt soars for consumers with hospital credit cards : Shots - Health News : NPR

Patients at North Carolina-based Atrium Health get what looks like an enticing pitch when they go to the nonprofit hospital system's website: a payment plan from lender AccessOne. The plans offer "easy ways to make monthly payments" on medical bills, the website says. You don't need good credit to get a loan. Everyone is approved. Nothing is reported to credit agencies.

Everything Christmas in Kalispell - Flathead Beacon

In her first year since selling the company, Baldelli has gone on to new ventures that leave her family with more flexibility to raise their three young children, which includes opening a pop-up store in Kalispell called Everything Christmas this holiday season. She’s employing some of those same river guides who she’s managed at the raft company for years.

Jon Stewart & Jerry Seinfeld Speak Out on Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue

“I did think the comedy was well-executed, but I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don’t think I’d want to have in this venue,” he noted. “It provokes a conversation which hopefully is productive.”

Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook? | CNN Politics

Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a “victim” of the “weaponization of the justice system,” as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.

Man who killed 6 in Waukesha Christmas parade gets life in prison without parole - CBS News

Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence, and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state's current version of parole. She did not. Wisconsin doesn't have the death penalty.

City looks to put teeth into resort tax collections | Hungry Horse News

The city will likely base its law on a similar ordinance out of Red Lodge. Failure to pay the tax in that community is subject to an 18% per annum penalty in addition to a $250 penalty and failure to report of $250. Red Lodge also has a criminal penalty for not paying the tax which includes a $1,000 fine and/or 6 months imprisonment for failing to report and remit resort taxes after a 30 day grace period as well as a civil remedy of the revocation of the business license.

Jay Leno Has Surgery for ‘Significant’ Burns From Car Fire - The New York Times

Jay Leno, the comedian and television host, underwent surgery this week and will need a second procedure in the coming days after he sustained “significant” burns while working on a car over the weekend, his doctor said on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift Ticketmaster crash draws ire on Capitol Hill - BBC News

Mum Nancy Abulmagd spent hours in a virtual queue, behind thousands of other people, trying to score seats for her 11-year-old daughter and friends, only to have the website crash repeatedly and eventually turn her away empty-handed.

Earth can regulate its own temperature over m | EurekAlert!

Now, a study by MIT researchers in Science Advances confirms that the planet harbors a “stabilizing feedback” mechanism that acts over hundreds of thousands of years to pull the climate back from the brink, keeping global temperatures within a steady, habitable range.

Smoking Marijuana May Be Worse for Lungs Than Smoking Cigarettes

Three-quarters of the marijuana smokers had emphysema, a lung disease that causes difficulty with breathing, compared with 67% of the tobacco-only smokers. Only 5% of the non-smokers had emphysema. Paraseptal emphysema, which damages the tiny ducts that connect to the air sacs in the lungs, was the predominant emphysema subtype in marijuana smokers compared to the tobacco-only group.

Scientists may have developed fentanyl vaccine

Scientists believe they’ve developed a vaccine that will block fentanyl from entering the brain and stop users from getting high — a breakthrough being hailed as a “game changer” in the fight against the opioid overdose epidemic.

