kuwbb Mauls UT Arlington; Texas Mauls #KUVB

The Kansas Jayhawks had a busy Wednesday as the women’s basketball team and the volleyball team were both in action.

Kansas volleyball fell to #1 Texas in 3 sets (25-16, 25-18, 26-24). The Jayhawks could not keep up with the Longhorn juggernaut. Texas dominated in nearly every way the first two sets. During the third set, KU kept it competitive as Anezka Szabo and Ayah Elnady led an attack and nearly took the set. Unfortunately, Texas is the #1 team in the nation for a reason and finished the match with a balanced team effort.

Kansas plays Iowa State at home for Senior Night on November 19th at 11:00 am. This match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Elsewhere in Jayhawkland, the KU women dispatched UT Arlington, 79-74, to move to 2-0 on the season. Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry came off the bench to explode with a 20 point 4 rebound performance while going 50% from 3 for the game. Taiyanna Jackson put up her second double double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

KU Basketball is off to a great start and will next face UT Rio Grande November 20th.