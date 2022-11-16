 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: UT Arlington at Kansas

The KU Women hope for a 2-0 start

By fizzle406
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - California Photo by John Todd/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The UT Arlington Mavericks travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is all of the intel:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0)

How to Watch

7:00 PM CST

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

  • UT Arlington has enrollment of 45,949 students
  • The school was established in 1895
  • Famous alum include Lou Diamond Phillips and Michael Langley who was the first African American Marine Corps 4 star general

