How to Watch: UT Arlington at Kansas

The UT Arlington Mavericks travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Here is all of the intel:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (1-0)
UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0)
How to Watch
7:00 PM CST
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)
Fun Facts
- UT Arlington has enrollment of 45,949 students
- The school was established in 1895
- Famous alum include Lou Diamond Phillips and Michael Langley who was the first African American Marine Corps 4 star general
