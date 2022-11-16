Notebook: Kansas Mauls Duke

The Rock Chalkboard

Jalen Wilson's career-high 25 points lead No. 6 Kansas past No. 7 Duke 69-64 in Indy | KUsports.com Mobile

Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 25 points while adding 11 rebounds and 5 assists to lead No. 6 Kansas past No. 7 Duke, 69-64 in a slugfest in Indianapolis.

Champions Classic Notebook: Jayhawks shorthanded in win over Duke | KUsports.com Mobile

The sixth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team played a little shorthanded against No. 7 Duke on Tuesday night during a 69-64 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Kansas volleyball sits 24th in RPI rankings heading into season's homestretch | KUsports.com Mobile

The Kansas volleyball team is headed into the final 10 days of a season that it hopes will wind up back in the NCAA Tournament.

Kicking woes have Kansas football considering all options on 4th down | KUsports.com Mobile

“(We) gave other guys opportunities and he came out of that and, a week ago, he goes 3 for 3, so you’re feeling really good about it,” Leipold said.

Eraser Dust

G20 Summit: Biden says allies working in 'total unanimity' after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2 | CNN Politics

US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to “figure out exactly what happened” after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally.

Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024 | CNN Politics

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, where his campaign will be headquartered.

Star Wars Finally Delivers the Missing Piece of The Phantom Menace | Den of Geek

What’s interesting is that Disney has continued to retroactively add things to the continuity of Lucas’ six movies — just not within the films themselves. The final season of The Clone Wars, for example, directly ties Ahsoka’s adventures to the events of Revenge of the Sith, finally answering the question of how she escaped Order 66. Meanwhile, books like The Princess and the Scoundrel address questions never answered by the films, such as how Leia could remember her mother despite Padme dying minutes after giving birth to her twins in the Prequel Trilogy.

Man allegedly threatened landlord with shotgun | Daily Inter Lake

During the disagreement Welzel grabbed a shotgun and aimed it at his landlord, court documents said.

“I am going to kill you,” he allegedly told the victim.

Judge blocks U.S. from expelling migrants under Title 42 policy - CBS News

Washington — A federal judge on Tuesday barred federal immigration authorities from using a public health authority known as Title 42 to swiftly expel migrants, blocking the main tool the Biden administration has used to manage an unprecedented migration wave along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Northwest Ballet Company presents “The Nutcracker” | Whitefish Pilot

This Thanksgiving weekend the Northwest Ballet Company will be back in Bigfork for their 34th production of the holiday tradition. Fritz and his feistiness, Drosselmier and his dancing dolls, saluting soldiers and mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes soaring across the stage, and the beloved Sugar Plum Fairy with her entourage in the land of the sweets will grace the stage for a not-to-be-missed weekend of performances.

Flathead Electric Co-op to return $8 million to members | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — This November and December, $8 million will be returned to Flathead Electric Cooperative's member-owners via bill credits and checks for retired capital credits.

WTC brings ‘Church & State’ to stage | Whitefish Pilot

The Whitefish Theatre Company presents its second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season with “Church & State” by Jason Odell Williams. Called “surprisingly subtle and sophisticated,” “Church & State” has performances on Nov. 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish.

Target: 'Organized retail crime' drove astounding $400 million loss in profits this year

The discount retailer told reporters on a call to discuss its third quarter earnings results that inventory shrinkage — or the disappearance of merchandise — has reduced its gross profit margin by $400 million so far in 2022.