Kansas Knocks Out Duke, 69-64

The Kansas Jayhawks leaned on senior Jalen Wilson to beat the Duke Blue Devils 69-64 Tuesday night. Wilson showed off for the many scouts in attendance with a 25 point, 11 rebound and 5 assist performance.

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball from three with KU shooting 15.8% and Duke 14.3%. Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar Jr combined for 3 three pointers in what hopes to be an anomaly on the season.

Freshman Duke center Kevin Filipowski proved to be a struggle for the Jayhawks to handle with a 17 point 14 rebound outing.

Tonight’s win means the Jayhawks are tied with Duke for the most wins in the Champions Classic.

Kansas improves to 3-0 on the season and looks ahead to the final game of Bill Self’s 4 game suspension when they take on Southern Utah Friday in Allen Fieldhouse.