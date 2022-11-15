Notebook: Kansas Set for Duke

The Rock Chalkboard

“I don’t have a lot (to update on Bean),” Leipold said of the KU QB who was hit in the midsection late in both games. “He didn’t do very much today. He was out there, but we’ll see.”

Last week, in their second game of the regular season, the Jayhawks played a North Dakota State that featured two big men that acting head coach Norm Roberts said were as good as any bigs in the Big 12.

ROMAN MÉRIDA | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

Nothing rivals Rome itself, but if any city in the world were to stake a claim as the mini-Rome, Mérida would be the leading candidate, possibly a runaway winner, with so many Roman gems packed in such a small area. Mérida is a city with only 59,000 inhabitants, located in the southwestern province of Extremadura, but its history dates back to when it was named Augusta Emerita and an important part of the vast Roman empire. That importance can be seen all over the city today.

MARKETS OF SEVILLA | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

Sevilla is a city made for your five senses. It smells like heaven here when the orange trees are in bloom, the sights are as good as they are in any city in the world, the cacophony of people enjoying their night out is as much a part of the city scene as anything, and the flavors at the tapas bars and restaurants around town are delectable. There are places in the city where all those four senses can be satisfied at once and that are at the city’s amazing markets. But what about touch? Nope, not here. You can’t touch anything, the vendors do it all for you. But don’t worry. They know what they’re doing. Let me take you through three of the city’s best places to shop for food.

DOTW 33: LA VERMUTERA DE SEVILLA | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

When we truly discover something we didn’t know existed or is such a great find as to not be missed, I’m writing about it as a discovery of the week. I used to do this every week, but since we know Sevilla quite well, I haven’t really gotten the chance. That changed when we visited La Vermutera de Sevilla.

ALCAZABA DE MÁLAGA | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

I’ll admit that I was a bit taken aback by the amount of tourists that descend upon Málaga. And I’ll freely concede that I really wasn’t ready for the ridiculous amount of British tourists and expats there. It took a bit of getting used to since our lives in Sevilla stay amazingly tourist free, notable exceptions not withstanding. But after shirking the tourist masses (almost) and eating some truly exceptional food, we made our way to Málaga’s most famous attraction, the Alcazaba, on our second day there.

THE TAPAS CHRONICLES, PART 4 | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

It’s time for some old favorites. Yep, this edition of the tapas chronicles is going to give us a fresh take on some places that we really enjoyed in our time in Sevilla back in 2014. I’m pleased to report that the quality is still very high at these three places.

FREE SEVILLA | THE LIVE-IN TOURIST

The city of Sevilla is full of world class tourist attractions. If you come and visit for a long weekend or spend a small chunk of your tour of Spain here, you have to cram a lot of amazing things into a short period of time. Luckily, we’re not in that predicament. We’re here for a while, so we’ve got time. And even though we’ve spent a lot of time here in the past and seen all the major attractions at least once, we’re taking them in again. We’re even hitting up some that we somehow never got a chance to see last time. And what’s even better is that we’re going to the majority of them for free.

3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia

A shooting at the University of Virginia left three people dead and at least two others injured, sparking a manhunt for a suspect Monday and warnings for students to “shelter in place” or “RUN HIDE FIGHT.”

Trump ally Kari Lake loses to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor race - BBC News

Her opponent, Ms Lake - who was endorsed by Mr Trump - told the BBC during campaigning that the former president should not need to run again in the 2024 election because "he won the last election". She predicted he would "come back with a vengeance".

There is no evidence that the 2020 election was stolen.

Has the US voter grown tired of Trumpism? | Deccan Herald

In mid-term elections between 1934 and 2018, the President’s party lost an average of 28 House seats and four Senate seats. However, in the just-concluded elections, the Democrats have put up a commendable performance. Not only have they retained control of the Senate but also, even if they lose the House – final results for elections to the House are awaited – they will do so only by a narrow margin.

World population hits 8 billion, UN says, as growth poses more challenges for the planet | CNN

“This unprecedented growth is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan owing to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries,” the UN statement read.

Blur announce first show in 8 years

"We really love playing these songs and thought it's about time we did it again," Damon Albarn said in a statement. Graham Coxon adds, "I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs… Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces…"

A ground-breaking Mars lander may have just sent home a final haunting image

IT’S ALMOST TIME to say goodbye to another Martian friend. Plenty of missions to the Red Planet have gone silent for the last time, some after many successful years of data collection and some after a brief free-fall as a fireball. We will soon add another Martian explorer to that ever-growing list — InSight might have sent its final image home.

UVA shooting: Campus mourns 3 football players who were fatally shot | CNN

The shooting prompted an hourslong manhunt extending from Sunday night into Monday morning. It ended when the alleged gunman, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was arrested in Henrico County, about 80 miles east of Charlottesville. Jones faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. said Monday.

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator : The Tribune India

This woman, however, was not the only one to have visited the house as Walkar’s body was in the fridge. Poonawala met several women on the dating app and had a physical relationship with them after killing Walkar, some of his friends, food delivery persons, and many others visited the house.

Kalispell City Council work session to focus on drinking water standards | Daily Inter Lake

In 2021/2022, EPA and DEQ heightened their drinking water contamination reviews for manganese, lead and copper, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The regulatory agencies may soon update their standards for these substances, so the city council is holding two meetings, the first of which will occur on Nov. 14, to discuss the effect of changing regulations on the Public Works Department’s responsibilities.

Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre plans auditions for 'Rudolph' | KECI

he Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre is holding auditions for their annual Christmas production. This year, the group will perform “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Casting directors are looking for actors from third grade to adults to audition for roles.

Meet the Chef: Watson Taylor and Jordan Smith of Atomic Tacos - Flathead Beacon

But one can always stray a bit further from the traditional with something like the chili lime-roasted cauliflower tacos, or even float away on a carnivore’s daydream with a plate of Korean barbecue tacos loaded with crispy, and yet still succulent cuts of pork belly in a sweet, savory sauce and topped with apple cabbage slaw. Beef and lamb gyros served on naan are also offered by the taco truck. There’s only one quesadilla option but it’s a serious one—the birria quesadilla. The slow-braised beef has an almost pot-roast-like flavor and tenderness, and before it’s melted into a quesadilla, Taylor adds cilantro, onion, salsa Roja and cheese to the equation. It comes with a side of rich beef broth, known as beef consommé, for dipping.

Jay Leno Sends Message After Suffering Burns to Face in Gasoline Fire – NBC Los Angeles

Jay Leno was hospitalized and canceled a conference appearance after suffering a serious medical injury, a burn to his face and hands, after one of his cars caught fire without warning.

Leno, the car fanatic and longtime Tonight Show host, was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills.

NASA's new Artemis moon rocket is once again being readied for its first flight : NPR

NASA is once again counting down the hours to the first flight test of its new 32-story-tall Artemis rocket, the one the agency hopes will carry astronauts back to the moon in just a few years.