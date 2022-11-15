How to Watch: Kansas Jayhawks vs Duke Blue Devils

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Indianapolis to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 Champions Classic. This will be an unusual match-up between the two blue bloods as Duke will be lead by first year coach Jon Scheyer while Kansas will be under Norm Roberts with Bill Self still serving his 4 game suspension. Here is how to catch the action on TV and the radio:
The Numbers
- #6 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)
- #7 Duke Blue Devils (2-0)
- Line: Kansas -1.5
How to Watch
Tuesday November 15 8:30 pm CST
Channel: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)
Fun Facts
- Duke requires its students to live on campus for the first three years of undergraduate life, except for a small percentage of second-semester juniors who are exempted by a lottery system
- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has contributed over $106 million to Duke University
- The toughest bridge in the world stands in this city. Durham’s Train Trestle Bridge stands at 11 feet and 8 inches in height and large trucks and over sized vehicles always meet with accidents here.
