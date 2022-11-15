 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas Jayhawks vs Duke Blue Devils

How to watch the Champions Classic Matchup

By fizzle406
North Dakota State v Kansas Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Indianapolis to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 Champions Classic. This will be an unusual match-up between the two blue bloods as Duke will be lead by first year coach Jon Scheyer while Kansas will be under Norm Roberts with Bill Self still serving his 4 game suspension. Here is how to catch the action on TV and the radio:

The Numbers

  • #6 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)
  • #7 Duke Blue Devils (2-0)
  • Line: Kansas -1.5

How to Watch

Tuesday November 15 8:30 pm CST

Channel: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

  • Duke requires its students to live on campus for the first three years of undergraduate life, except for a small percentage of second-semester juniors who are exempted by a lottery system
  • The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has contributed over $106 million to Duke University
  • The toughest bridge in the world stands in this city. Durham’s Train Trestle Bridge stands at 11 feet and 8 inches in height and large trucks and over sized vehicles always meet with accidents here.

