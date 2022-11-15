View from the Couch: Texas Tech

Pregame

So I am starting this week with a question for you who decorate for Christmas. Are you a post-Halloween Christmas decorator or a post-Thanksgiving Christmas decorator? I am a post-Thanksgiving decorator but have been overruled this year and I spent most of the day Saturday getting our Christmas decorations out and helping get the house decorated for Christmas.

First Quarter

KU defers, and as always I like that.

All-white uniforms are ok. Good playing a mainly black uniform Tech. I don’t know that I need to see these very often.

Another question, why is there no penalty for throwing tortillas on the field?

ESPN+ misses Tech getting their first down because of their Kenny Logan bowling package. Come on man, run that at a different time.

So did they miss the fumble or did they blow a whistle?

That was a fast and easy TD for Tech. 7-0.

Devin starts with a big run.

Jared Casey converts 4th down into a touchdown. 7-7.

No defense yet.

The line judge is stingy both ways on spotting the ball.

The field goal attempt is good. 10-7 TTU.

Kind of a win if both defenses take a pass on the game tonight.

Lawrence Arnold big play!!!

Just noticed it is Kevin Mar and his crew. Yuck.

We really need a better FG kicker. That is all.

Melo didn’t get a late hit.

Come on defense.

Back up, Back up, Lonnie!!! No, free 5 yards.

The defensive line is getting killed.

Bean’s great run was nullified by hold. Lineman didn’t need to do it

Second Quarter

Wow, a 2-yard loss turns into a 30-yard gain. Love that Devin Neal!

Illegal formation makes the receiver illegally downfield. That was an easy call.

Going on 4th. Incomplete. Arghh.

3rd and 8. Tech calls timeout.

Need this stop.

Getting a lot of AT&T commercials about watching football on your phone. Shouldn’t they have run these in August?

First down Tech

Dropped in the endzone. I will take it

Tech commits blatant hold at the point of attack and it is not called. Awful

What did Berryhill do? He made the Tech players mad and the ESPN+ cameras miss it. How? It happened right where the play ended.

Well, this is going poorly. TD 24-7.

Kind of falling apart. Personal foul on the PAT.

I hate ESPN+. They miss the important parts of half of the plays.

The defensive player carries Devin for extra yards but refs only give half of it. Why?

3rd down conversion to Arnold.

Neal first down.

Touchdown!?!? Bean with a nice run. Flag? Not against us. Yes, it is 24-14.

Ryan Leaf calls the pass interference penalty ticky-tacky. Come on man, really! The receiver is more than 5 yards downfield and the defender completely throws him off his route, that is as clear as PI gets.

Nice tackle by 19 on the kickoff.

A defensive stop would actually get KU in a position to take lead early in the second half.

Nice offensive pass interference call.

Yes, there is the defensive stop. Let’s go offense.

Devin big run.

Again a bad spot by the refs.

Grimm touchdown!!! There we go. 24-21.

Geez, come on. Hold them to a field goal.

Cobee with nice pass defense.

Lonnie with the stop!!!

Kevin Mar strikes again.

Bean throws an interception into quadruple coverage. I don’t know what to say except “What was he thinking?”

This is the worst crew.

Field goal. Tech up, 27-21

Halftime

Nothing going on at halftime except cleaning the kitchen. Since we were working on Christmas decorations most of the day, it is a mess, and I don’t want to pick it up after the game.

Third Quarter

Come on offense.

Devin again for first

Luckily no interception there. The defender mistimed his jump.

Roughing passer. Tom Brady low hit penalty.

Devin for a first down.

How many false starts are we going to have on first down today?

Nice second-down play. Third and short.

Devin again for first.

Yikes 67 missed the block

Grimm is out of bounds. Damn.

Neal not really trying for first. Are we just setting up Borcilla? Really?!?!?

Hits the upright again!!! Why do we try kicks outside of 30 yards?

Lee sack.

The bad run defense bailed out by hold on 3 & 13.

Another stop. Now we need a touchdown.

Nope. Luckily it was not a pick 6 on the third down pass attempt to Grimm.

Defense back to being a sieve.

Lonnie stay onside!

Fourth Quarter

Touchdown Tech.

We may come back, but this feels like the score that keeps us at arm’s length.

Going for 2. I know the card may say go for it but this is a bad call. They are chasing points unnecessarily with the lead.

Play for 2 points stopped. 33-21.

Devin Neal for another first down again.

Oof! I hope Devin is ok after that hit.

Got to cover the receiver.

The defense was bailed out by illegal downfield.

Cobee stiff-armed and a whiff.

Craig Young with a nice tackle.

Cobee almost picks it and the defense gets a stop.

Really need a touchdown.

Devin is back and Devin gets the first down.

Grimm secures the pass.

Not shocking, the refs make a horrendous holding call.

Fairchild can’t reel it in

A great scramble by Bean and Skinner gets his feet down. Touchdown.

No way can Kevin overrule Skinner’s catch.

And he doesn’t, touchdown! 33-28

Come on!!!!

Wow. Can’t leave the guy wide open down the middle.

Just missed a sack.

A field goal for Tech makes it 36-28.

The Jayhawks are still alive.

The bad call going for 2 earlier by Tech could come back to haunt them. They should be up by 9, not 8.

Or not, sack, fumble, Game over.

And that touchdown is the story of the game. Looked like we had them, but a missed tackle allows a touchdown for Tech. 43-26.

I am now watching the game on my phone. My family is now more interested in the ending of the Oregon v UW game.

Ky with a nice run. Too late.

Wait Vasko is in? Why? Just because?

It makes sense to get him some time, even if he plays in all the remaining games he still gets to redshirt the season.

Sacked.

Vasko scrambles for a bunch.

4th and 4 failure.

Victory formation for Tech.

Post Game

I don’t have much to say post-game this week. Tech had control of the game the entire night. I rarely felt like we were going to win. I am just glad we put it to the Cowboys last week so we are not sweating out bowl eligibility in the last few games of the regular season. I move on to watch a bit of the late games and then go to bed. On to next Saturday and a 2:30 FS1 match-up with Texas with a current forecast of mostly sunny and a high of 36. My guess is my friends will bail on the tailgate and I will pregame at Lawrence Beer Company with one on more of my kids. Good food and great beer.