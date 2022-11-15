View from the Couch: Texas Tech

Pregame
So I am starting this week with a question for you who decorate for Christmas. Are you a post-Halloween Christmas decorator or a post-Thanksgiving Christmas decorator? I am a post-Thanksgiving decorator but have been overruled this year and I spent most of the day Saturday getting our Christmas decorations out and helping get the house decorated for Christmas.
Poll
When do you decorate for Christmas?
-
0%
Post Halloween
-
90%
Post Thanksgiving
-
10%
Don’t Decorate
-
0%
Bah Humbug
First Quarter
- KU defers, and as always I like that.
- All-white uniforms are ok. Good playing a mainly black uniform Tech. I don’t know that I need to see these very often.
Tonight’s unis pic.twitter.com/qBYdDcl1t1— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 12, 2022
- Another question, why is there no penalty for throwing tortillas on the field?
- ESPN+ misses Tech getting their first down because of their Kenny Logan bowling package. Come on man, run that at a different time.
- So did they miss the fumble or did they blow a whistle?
- That was a fast and easy TD for Tech. 7-0.
.@SmittyJawns on the draw for 6— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 13, 2022
Big 12 Now | https://t.co/BEJHBJY6A6 pic.twitter.com/mRX4CoEOOk
- Devin starts with a big run.
- Jared Casey converts 4th down into a touchdown. 7-7.
Jared Casey is pure magic pic.twitter.com/pG5ooQhbT3— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 13, 2022
- No defense yet.
- The line judge is stingy both ways on spotting the ball.
- The field goal attempt is good. 10-7 TTU.
- Kind of a win if both defenses take a pass on the game tonight.
- Lawrence Arnold big play!!!
- Just noticed it is Kevin Mar and his crew. Yuck.
- We really need a better FG kicker. That is all.
- Melo didn’t get a late hit.
- Come on defense.
- Back up, Back up, Lonnie!!! No, free 5 yards.
- Dang. Touchdown Thompson. 17-7.
.@Sarodorick hit 'em with the cut and HE GONE— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 13, 2022
Big 12 Now | https://t.co/BEJHBJH3y6 pic.twitter.com/8BBIUoYx7g
- The defensive line is getting killed.
- Bean’s great run was nullified by hold. Lineman didn’t need to do it
Second Quarter
- Wow, a 2-yard loss turns into a 30-yard gain. Love that Devin Neal!
Starting the 2nd Quarter with a 33-yard run from @Dev_Neal23 pic.twitter.com/YSkweOX6ff— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 13, 2022
- Illegal formation makes the receiver illegally downfield. That was an easy call.
- Going on 4th. Incomplete. Arghh.
- 3rd and 8. Tech calls timeout.
- Need this stop.
- Getting a lot of AT&T commercials about watching football on your phone. Shouldn’t they have run these in August?
- First down Tech
- Dropped in the endzone. I will take it
- Tech commits blatant hold at the point of attack and it is not called. Awful
- What did Berryhill do? He made the Tech players mad and the ESPN+ cameras miss it. How? It happened right where the play ended.
- Well, this is going poorly. TD 24-7.
Do work @masontharp80— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 13, 2022
Big 12 Now | https://t.co/BEJHBJH3y6 pic.twitter.com/eREtUqeWJa
- Kind of falling apart. Personal foul on the PAT.
- I hate ESPN+. They miss the important parts of half of the plays.
- The defensive player carries Devin for extra yards but refs only give half of it. Why?
- 3rd down conversion to Arnold.
- Neal first down.
- Touchdown!?!? Bean with a nice run. Flag? Not against us. Yes, it is 24-14.
- Ryan Leaf calls the pass interference penalty ticky-tacky. Come on man, really! The receiver is more than 5 yards downfield and the defender completely throws him off his route, that is as clear as PI gets.
- Nice tackle by 19 on the kickoff.
- A defensive stop would actually get KU in a position to take lead early in the second half.
- Nice offensive pass interference call.
- Yes, there is the defensive stop. Let’s go offense.
- Devin big run.
My goodness Dev 63 yards pic.twitter.com/Aww5VbRuCY— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 13, 2022
- Again a bad spot by the refs.
- Grimm touchdown!!! There we go. 24-21.
aaaaaand we're right back in it pic.twitter.com/j5jzSvCupx— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 13, 2022
- Geez, come on. Hold them to a field goal.
- Cobee with nice pass defense.
- Lonnie with the stop!!!
aaaaaand we're right back in it pic.twitter.com/j5jzSvCupx— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 13, 2022
- Kevin Mar strikes again.
- Bean throws an interception into quadruple coverage. I don’t know what to say except “What was he thinking?”
Get you one, @k_Eldridge19 #TAKE3 | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/8qFpvzefzi— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 13, 2022
- This is the worst crew.
- Field goal. Tech up, 27-21
Halftime
Nothing going on at halftime except cleaning the kitchen. Since we were working on Christmas decorations most of the day, it is a mess, and I don’t want to pick it up after the game.
Third Quarter
- Come on offense.
- Devin again for first
- Luckily no interception there. The defender mistimed his jump.
- Roughing passer. Tom Brady low hit penalty.
- Devin for a first down.
- How many false starts are we going to have on first down today?
- Nice second-down play. Third and short.
- Devin again for first.
- Yikes 67 missed the block
- Grimm is out of bounds. Damn.
- Neal not really trying for first. Are we just setting up Borcilla? Really?!?!?
- Hits the upright again!!! Why do we try kicks outside of 30 yards?
- Lee sack.
- The bad run defense bailed out by hold on 3 & 13.
- Another stop. Now we need a touchdown.
- Nope. Luckily it was not a pick 6 on the third down pass attempt to Grimm.
- Defense back to being a sieve.
- Lonnie stay onside!
Fourth Quarter
- Touchdown Tech.
Found an opening, found the end zone.— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 13, 2022
@tylershough2
Big 12 Now | https://t.co/BEJHBJY6A6 pic.twitter.com/bRetV2KOl3
- We may come back, but this feels like the score that keeps us at arm’s length.
- Going for 2. I know the card may say go for it but this is a bad call. They are chasing points unnecessarily with the lead.
- Play for 2 points stopped. 33-21.
- Devin Neal for another first down again.
- Oof! I hope Devin is ok after that hit.
Oh my @WilliamsRayshad pic.twitter.com/gNdbbo2JlU— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 13, 2022
- Got to cover the receiver.
- The defense was bailed out by illegal downfield.
- Cobee stiff-armed and a whiff.
- Craig Young with a nice tackle.
- Cobee almost picks it and the defense gets a stop.
- Really need a touchdown.
- Devin is back and Devin gets the first down.
- Grimm secures the pass.
- Not shocking, the refs make a horrendous holding call.
- Fairchild can’t reel it in
- A great scramble by Bean and Skinner gets his feet down. Touchdown.
They never cease to amaze.— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 13, 2022
Incredible #SCTop10 TD from @jasonbean24 to @qskin_10 pic.twitter.com/VLocDX3UaI
- No way can Kevin overrule Skinner’s catch.
- And he doesn’t, touchdown! 33-28
- Come on!!!!
- Wow. Can’t leave the guy wide open down the middle.
- Just missed a sack.
- A field goal for Tech makes it 36-28.
- The Jayhawks are still alive.
- The bad call going for 2 earlier by Tech could come back to haunt them. They should be up by 9, not 8.
- Or not, sack, fumble, Game over.
FUMBLE! LET'S GOOO!— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 13, 2022
Big 12 Now | https://t.co/BEJHBJH3y6 pic.twitter.com/FKmXPXeKcz
- And that touchdown is the story of the game. Looked like we had them, but a missed tackle allows a touchdown for Tech. 43-26.
Check your watch, it's Tahj Time ⌚️— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 13, 2022
Big 12 Now | https://t.co/BEJHBJY6A6 pic.twitter.com/OvzXZGmCxH
- I am now watching the game on my phone. My family is now more interested in the ending of the Oregon v UW game.
- Ky with a nice run. Too late.
- Wait Vasko is in? Why? Just because?
- It makes sense to get him some time, even if he plays in all the remaining games he still gets to redshirt the season.
- Sacked.
- Vasko scrambles for a bunch.
- 4th and 4 failure.
- Victory formation for Tech.
Post Game
I don’t have much to say post-game this week. Tech had control of the game the entire night. I rarely felt like we were going to win. I am just glad we put it to the Cowboys last week so we are not sweating out bowl eligibility in the last few games of the regular season. I move on to watch a bit of the late games and then go to bed. On to next Saturday and a 2:30 FS1 match-up with Texas with a current forecast of mostly sunny and a high of 36. My guess is my friends will bail on the tailgate and I will pregame at Lawrence Beer Company with one on more of my kids. Good food and great beer.
Loading comments...