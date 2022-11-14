Notebook: Texas Tech Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Podcast: What to make of KU's performance in road loss to Texas Tech

Kevin Flaherty joins the show to discuss KU's loss to Texas Tech and where the Jayhawks go from here. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe set to miss multiple weeks through injury

Kansas basketball guard Kyle Cuffe is set to miss at least 10 weeks due to a knee injury he suffered in practice ahead of KU's Champions Classic Game against Duke on Tuesday. According to acting head coach Norm Roberts, Cuffe tore his MCL and PCL in a non-contact injury but surgery is not believed to be necessary. Doctors currently believe the redshirt freshman could return to some kind of basketball activity in 10-12 weeks. At the earliest, that would mean Cuffe could return to basketball activity in late January.

Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings

The 2022 is nearing an end. Week Eleven has come and gone, and there was plenty of excitement around the nation, including in the Big 12 Conference. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Lance Leipold explains decision to put freshman Ethan Vasko in during fourth quarter of Texas Tech loss

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean took a blow to his midsection in the fourth quarter of KU’s 43-28 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday and did not return to the game. In Bean’s place, KU head coach Lance Leipold turned to true freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko to see out the final minutes of the game.

Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's road loss to Texas Tech

Kansas football dropped to 6-4 (3-4 Big 12) on the season on Saturday, falling to Texas Tech on the road 43-28. The Red Raiders led wire to wire during the game and the Jayhawks were able to keep pace with the opposition's high-powered offense. In the end, two missed field goals and a turnover on downs in opponent territory limited KU’s scoring potential.

Three observations from KU football's 43-28 loss to Texas Tech

Kansas football trailed wire to wire on Saturday, falling to Texas Tech 43-28. The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 24-7 lead before the Jayhawks rallied to score back-to-back touchdowns to make it a three-point game. At the half, Texas Tech led 27-21. It was an uneventful third quarter that saw both teams go scoreless. KU continued to battle to the end but mistakes cost the Jayhawks as the Red Raiders took advantage and pulled away.

Miscues prove costly in KU Football’s loss to Texas Tech

After trailing Texas Tech by as many as three scores, KU football flipped the script before halftime in what proved to be a crucial second quarter performance. However, the final seconds before halftime proved to be costly down the stretch in KU’s 43-28 loss to Texas Tech. Lance Leipold said KU thought it would be able to gain some momentum heading into halftime, but the drive did not go as planned, and the Jayhawks weren't able to recover.

Eraser Dust

Jayhawks arrive in Tulsa ready for start of NCAA Tournament adventure

Bill Self was the first member of Kansas’ basketball traveling party to exit the black Arrow Stage Lines bus that pulled in front of the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday — well in advance of Friday’s first-round NCAA Tournament contest at BOK Center.

Biden and Xi meet at the G-20 against a backdrop of high tensions - The Washington Post

The face-to-face, which could last for several hours, is the result of months of quiet negotiations between the two global powers.

Democrats retain control of Senate with victory in Nevada - CBS News

Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt.

Russia and U.S. reported to be talking as Zelenskiy celebrates big victory in Ukraine | Reuters

KHERSON, Ukraine/ANKARA Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian and U.S. officials were reported on Monday to be holding talks in Turkey, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson, the biggest prize his troops have won so far, and vowed to press on recapturing all occupied lands.

Opinion | NASA Is Returning to the Moon This Week. Why Do We Feel Conflicted? - The New York Times

Grinspoon: I find myself so conflicted about this, and I’m trying to figure out why. Part of the problem is that it feels a bit like a do-over of Apollo. It’s not supposed to be: In theory it’s the beginning of a sustained presence on the moon, which is an exciting idea. But I have doubts about whether it is sustainable, given the costs and the politics. But also, it looks like a Saturn V, so there’s this strange sense of nostalgia mixed in, which I don’t trust. Yet, I know when it gets close to launch, when we’re counting down, I’ll get tears in my eyes and feel the thrill all over again.

Replace animal farms with micro-organism tanks, say campaigners | Food | The Guardian

Enough protein to feed the entire world could be produced on an area of land smaller than London if we replace animal farming with factories producing micro-organisms, a campaign has said.

Homelessness among older people is on the rise | Daily Inter Lake

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — On a recent rainy afternoon in this small town just outside Glacier National Park, Lisa Beaty and Kim Hilton were preparing to sell most of their belongings before moving out of their three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental home.

Hungry Horse Dam construction to disrupt traffic | KECI

Modernization of Federal Columbia River Power System projects ensures reliability for many years into the future. Therefore, the Bureau of Reclamation has contracted with BCI Construction USA, Inc., to demolish the gantry crane on top of Hungry Horse Dam from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22, 2022. The gantry crane is used to conduct maintenance on the dam and is essential to continue to provide electrical power generation for the next 30 years and more. It reached the intended service life and will be replaced in spring 2023.

Dolly Parton wins Jeff Bezos's $100 million Courage and Civility Award - The Washington Post

Parton hasn’t said what she will do with the money, but she has several long-standing philanthropic projects.

Three observations from KU football's 43-28 loss to Texas Tech

Kansas football trailed wire to wire on Saturday, falling to Texas Tech 43-28. The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 24-7 lead before the Jayhawks rallied to score back-to-back touchdowns to make it a three-point game. At the half, Texas Tech led 27-21. It was an uneventful third quarter that saw both teams go scoreless. KU continued to battle to the end but mistakes cost the Jayhawks as the Red Raiders took advantage and pulled away.

‘SNL’ Slammed for Dave Chappelle Monologue: “Popularizing Anti-Semitism” – The Hollywood Reporter

“We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism,” he wrote on Twitter. “Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?”