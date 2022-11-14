 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of November 14, 2022

Basketball is the centerpiece this week

By TimReddin
/ new
NCAA Basketball: East Tennessee State at Kansas Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Looking Ahead (November 14 through November 20)

Tuesday

Men’s Basketball v Duke, Indianapolis, IN, 8:30 ESPN

Wednesday

Women’s Basketball v UT-Arlington, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+

Volleyball v Texas, Austin, TX 6:00 Longhorn Network

Thursday

Dive @ Missouri Invite, Columbia, MO All Day

Men’s Basketball v Southern Utah, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+

Friday

Dive @ Missouri Invite, Columbia, MO All Day

Swimming @ Kansas Classic Topeka, KS All Da

Saturday

Dive @ Missouri Invite, Columbia, MO All Day

Swimming @ Kansas Classic Topeka, KS All Day

Football v Texas, Lawrence 2:30 FS1

Volleyball v Iowa State, Lawrence, KS TBA ESPN+

Sunday

Swimming @ Kansas Classic Topeka, KS All Day

Women’s Basketball v UT- Rio Grande Valley, Allen Field House, 2:00 ESPN+

Looking Back (November 7 through November 13)

Monday

Kansas Gerrymanders Jacksonville, 72-61

Wednesday

Women’s Basketball defeats Jacksonville 72-61

Thursday

Kansas Vetoes North Dakota State 82-59

Friday

Cross Country at NCAA Midwest Region

Hockey falls to Dordt 11-2

Saturday

Volleyball sweeps West Virginia

Texas Tech Filibusters Kansas 43-28

Hockey falls to Dodt 7-0

Posts of interest:

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...