KU Sports Calendar for the Week of November 14, 2022

Looking Ahead (November 14 through November 20)
Tuesday
Men’s Basketball v Duke, Indianapolis, IN, 8:30 ESPN
Wednesday
Women’s Basketball v UT-Arlington, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+
Volleyball v Texas, Austin, TX 6:00 Longhorn Network
Thursday
Dive @ Missouri Invite, Columbia, MO All Day
Men’s Basketball v Southern Utah, Allen Field House, 7:00 ESPN+
Friday
Dive @ Missouri Invite, Columbia, MO All Day
Swimming @ Kansas Classic Topeka, KS All Da
Saturday
Dive @ Missouri Invite, Columbia, MO All Day
Swimming @ Kansas Classic Topeka, KS All Day
Football v Texas, Lawrence 2:30 FS1
Volleyball v Iowa State, Lawrence, KS TBA ESPN+
Sunday
Swimming @ Kansas Classic Topeka, KS All Day
Women’s Basketball v UT- Rio Grande Valley, Allen Field House, 2:00 ESPN+
Looking Back (November 7 through November 13)
Cross Country at NCAA Midwest Region
Volleyball sweeps West Virginia
Texas Tech Filibusters Kansas 43-28
