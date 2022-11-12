Texas Tech Filibusters Kansas 43-28

The Texas Tech Red Raiders took care of the Kansas Jayhawks, 43-28, Saturday evening in Lubbock. Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 246 yards and 1 touchdown while also running for one TD. The rest of the Red Raiders running backs ran for a combined 3 touchdowns in a rough outing for the Jayhawk defense.

Jason Bean, still starting for the injured Jalon Daniels, threw for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns. However 1 interception and 1 fumble by the senior quarterback hurt the KU comeback. Freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko came in at the end of the 4th quarter and threw for 23 yards on 2 of 4 attempts.

Devin Neal had a heck of a game with 190 yards including a 63 yard run.

Former CM Russell High School standout quarterback, Ryan Leaf, stated on the broadcast that Jalon Daniels will return next week as the Texas Longhorns travel to Lawrence.