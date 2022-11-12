Texas Tech Filibusters Kansas 43-28

The Texas Tech Red Raiders took care of the Kansas Jayhawks, 43-28, Saturday evening in Lubbock. Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 246 yards and 1 touchdown while also running for one TD. The rest of the Red Raiders running backs ran for a combined 3 touchdowns in a rough outing for the Jayhawk defense.
Jason Bean, still starting for the injured Jalon Daniels, threw for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns. However 1 interception and 1 fumble by the senior quarterback hurt the KU comeback. Freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko came in at the end of the 4th quarter and threw for 23 yards on 2 of 4 attempts.
Devin Neal had a heck of a game with 190 yards including a 63 yard run.
Former CM Russell High School standout quarterback, Ryan Leaf, stated on the broadcast that Jalon Daniels will return next week as the Texas Longhorns travel to Lawrence.
They never cease to amaze.— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 13, 2022
Incredible #SCTop10 TD from @jasonbean24 to @qskin_10 pic.twitter.com/VLocDX3UaI
Loading comments...