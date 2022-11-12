How to Watch: Kansas at Texas Tech

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. A bowl game is all but guaranteed for the Jayhawks at this point but a win today would clinch it. Here is how to catch the action:
The Numbers
Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12)
Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12)
Line: -3.5 Texas Tech
How to Watch
Saturday, Nov 12, 6:00 PM CST
Lubbock, TX: Jones AT&T Stadium (60,454)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)
Fun Facts
- In August of 1998 tens of thousands of people came to Lubbock, drawn by an apparition of Mary
- The Lubbock area is the largest contiguous cotton growing region in the world
- Lubbock is the hometown of Buddy Holly and Natalie Maines
- Texas Tech has a Quiznos on campus
