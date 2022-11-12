How to Watch: Kansas at Texas Tech

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. A bowl game is all but guaranteed for the Jayhawks at this point but a win today would clinch it. Here is how to catch the action:

The Numbers

Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Line: -3.5 Texas Tech

How to Watch

Saturday, Nov 12, 6:00 PM CST

Lubbock, TX: Jones AT&T Stadium (60,454)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts