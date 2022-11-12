The Weekend Mauling: 11.12.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas QB Jason Bean's team-first mentality played a huge role in Jayhawks becoming bowl eligible | KUsports.com Mobile

After wearing No. 17 during his first season with the Jayhawks in 2021, Bean stuck with the number entering Year No. 2 and didn’t really give much thought to it.

Eraser Dust

Nets Owner Joe Tsai Issues Statement After Kyrie Irving Meeting - Sports Illustrated

Ian Begley of SNY reported Friday that the meeting between the Tsais and Irving was “very positive,” and that Irving’s suspension is at least for one more game. Additionally, Begley noted that the meeting between Irving and ownership and the way that the discussion went is “another element that suggests that Irving will be back soon.”

Bias Brewing Reopens on Main Street - Flathead Beacon

In addition to keg distribution, Mariman and Robertson will start canning beer soon and can labels are currently in the design phase.

Bias now operates with additional brewers after retaining two KBC brewers, and the Dunkel, a former KBC brew, is currently on tap and the Tank Rip Hazy IPA will soon return. Bias flagship beers like the Jewel Basin IPA and the Better Sweater Cashmere Pale Ale will consistently be sold at the taphouse and at restaurants in the Flathead like Desoto Grill and Jersey Boys Pizzeria.

Hurricane Nicole: Beachfront homes in small Florida community washed away | CNN

Trip Valigorsky’s beachfront home in a tight-knit community in Volusia County, Florida had been in his family for nearly 15 years before it was washed away this week, as the dangerous storm surge and powerful winds caused by Hurricane Nicole swept across Florida.

Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer | Reuters

WILMINGTON, Del, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla (TSLA.O) chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay.

This Republican senator just dropped a truth bomb on his party | CNN Politics

Noted Toomey: “We were in a moment, we were in a cycle, we were at a time when it’s good for Republicans for the race to be about President Biden, who is not popular, whose policies have failed. And instead, President Trump had to insert himself and that changed the nature of the race.”

Toomey wasn’t done. He added that: “All over the country, there’s a very high correlation between MAGA candidates and big losses, or at least dramatically underperforming.”

Gallagher, Tampa’s watermelon-smashing comedian, is dead at 76

TAMPA — Watermelon-smashing comedian and Tampa-raised Leo Gallagher Jr., best known simply as Gallagher, died Friday, his former manager confirmed to Variety and TMZ. He was 76.

Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 Following Cancer Battle - CNET

Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66 after a "short battle with cancer," his representatives confirmed on Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video games.

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has translated into huge user growth — for upstart social media platforms like Mastodon and Tumblr, according to new data

New data shows that while more people have downloaded Twitter on Apple's app store and Google's play store since Musk's takeover, its growth is minimal compared to the explosion in downloads of smaller upstart rivals like Mastodon and Tumblr, as some Twitter users appear to be searching for alternatives.

Peterson Elementary School honors local Kalispell veterans

“I think it's really important that we make the most out of Veterans Day. I think this is a great way to just to highlight and showcase some folks, that on the outside, look like your average person from Kalispell, but if you sit down and actually talk to them, more than beyond the thank you for your service, realize that they have quite a story to tell,” said John Sinner, of the U.S. Air Force and the ceremonies guest speaker.

UPDATE: Highway 35 reopens following crash near Creston

The earlier accident that had closed a section of Montana Highway 35 near Creston has been cleared.

Wisconsin transfer set to take official visit to Kansas

Kansas football is looking to build a strong transfer portal class for the third offseason running under Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks got off to a very strong start, landing Wisconsin offensive line transfer Logan Brown back on October 30. Well, Leipold and staff have found another Wisconsin transfer they like in Markus Allen. The wide receiver will take an official visit to KU from November 18 through 20. Phog.net first reported KU’s interest in Allen back on Oct. 31.

Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to fight subpoena

Why it matters: Trump's move likely eliminates the possibility of him testifying before the panel, which is set to release its final report in the coming months and dissolve by the end of the year.

US midterms: Senate race neck and neck as Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona - BBC News

Three days after Americans voted, the BBC's US partner CBS estimates Democrat Mark Kelly has beaten Republican challenger Blake Masters.