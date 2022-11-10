Kansas Vetoes North Dakota State 82-59

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Dakota State Bison 82-59. The #5 ranked Jayhawks jumped out in front early and never looked back. Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Gradey Dick and MJ Rice contributed 12 and 10 points each. Freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor made the most of his minutes tonight with 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block.

Interim head coach Norm Roberts has led the Jayhawks to a 2-0 start. He will have his work cut out for him as KU takes on Duke next Tuesday in the Champion’s Classic. Bill Self will return for the Jayhawk’s trip to the Battle 4 Atlanis tournament in the Bahamas.

