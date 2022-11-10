Notebook: Kansas Mauls Jacksonville

The Rock Chalkboard

KU women stay tough late to hold off Jacksonville, 72-61, in 2022-23 season opener | KUsports.com Mobile

“It’s great having them on my team,” Jackson said of Franklin and Kersgieter. “Because they can score whenever they want. Literally. I love it.”

Brooklyn Nets make former Jayhawk Jacque Vaughn head coach | KUsports.com Mobile

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

Kansas coach Bill Self raves about versatility of 3-man 2023 signing class | KUsports.com Mobile

“To me, these three could fit in the same type of category as far as what their potential will be at KU,” Self said in the release. “(These guys) will all complement each other so well because they’re all similar but they’re so different because of their versatility.”

Fifth-ranked Jayhawks preparing for <em>big</em> challenge vs. North Dakota State on Thursday night | KUsports.com Mobile

“They’ve got two big guys in Nelson and Morgan, that may be better than any big guy we play against in our league,” Roberts said. “I mean, they’re that good.”

Suspended Kansas basketball coach Bill Self saw defensive improvement while watching from home | KUsports.com Mobile

“I told the guys today, ‘We don’t guard, but we are a heck of a lot better defending than we were a week ago,’” Self said during his regular appearance on his Hawk Talk radio show Tuesday night.

Eraser Dust

Elon Musk addresses advertisers and asks them to keep using Twitter | CNN Business

Users who pay for Twitter Blue, the platform’s subscription service, will not be required to provide identifying information other than a credit card and a phone number, Musk confirmed. Twitter will eventually default to displaying tweets from Twitter Blue subscribers, while tweets from users who do not pay for a blue check mark, he said, would be relegated to a separate page on the site and effectively buried unless viewers sought out that material.

U.S. Senate up for grabs as Republicans move toward House majority | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Republicans edged closer on Thursday to securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races, two days after Democrats staved off an anticipated "red wave" of Republican gains in midterm elections.

A listeria outbreak across 6 states has been linked to deli meats and cheeses : NPR

There were seven infections in New York, three in Maryland (one of whom died), one in New Jersey, two in Massachusetts, two in Illinois and one in California from April 2021 to September 2022.

Kalispell storm cleanup expected to continue for another 3 to 4 weeks

KALISPELL - The Kalispell Parks and Recreation Department is still working on the cleanup of branches and trees that fell in the storm on November 2.

Whitmer vaults into national spotlight with double-digit reelection win - The Washington Post

The Michigan governor's defeat of a Trump-backed challenger has elevated her profile in the Democratic Party.

Contemporary and classic designs win Kalispell architecture awards | Daily Inter Lake

The 2022 Kalispell Architectural Awards have been announced, and businesses Montana’s Great Indoors and The Ritz have been honored as the year’s best designs.

Noel Gallagher reveals when his new album is being released

“The team is doing good, we’re having a good season. Hopefully we will be in Istanbul [for the Champions League final] around when my new album is out next May, so that would be good,” he said.

“I can’t say what the album is called yet, though.”