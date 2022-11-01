All KU’s exes don’t live in Texas

With the hiring of Lance Liepold on April 30, 2021, the transfer of players out of the program really got rolling this past off-season after the coaching staff had an opportunity to figure out how everyone fit on the roster if they fit at all. From the beginning of the 2021 season to the deadline for portal entry to be eligible for the 2022 season in May, KU saw 22 players enter the portal with the intent to transfer out of the program. In previous posts, I have tried to track if and where those players have found new homes. Now that KU is coming off a bye week and there is a bit of extra time, I wanted to give an update on how our exes are doing. What you will find is outside a small number of players, this is a group that did not have the talent or ability to play at the Power 5 level and needed to find new homes at a lower level of competition. In fact, 4 never found a new home, and 3 are no longer on a roster after committing to play for a new school.

Here is a recap of what is going on with those exes through week 9:

Velton Gardner (RB)

Velton made his way to SMU and has found success in the Mustangs’ backfield. He has the second most rushing attempts (55) and the most rushing yards (289) for SMU this season. The Mustangs had their own coaching change this season and have not been as successful as last season, but they are 4-4 with victories over North Texas, Lamar, Navy, and Tulsa. Their losses have come against Maryland, TCU, UCF, and Cincinnati.

Jordan Brown (WR)

Jordan transferred to Texas Tech and has only seen very limited action. In three games played, he has 3 receptions for 18 yards.

Stephen Parker (Edge)

Stephen transferred to Incarnate Word. He has played in all 9 games for the Cardinals and recorded 25 tackles including 15 solo tackles. The Cardinals are 8-1 this season.

James Wright

All indications are he committed to play at Iowa Western Community College, but he is not listed on the roster and I see no other information on where he may have ended up.

Conrad Hawley (QB)

Now listed as a 6’5” 220 pound forward on the Iowa State basketball team.

Miles Kendrick (QB)

Miles found a place to play. He has started all 8 games at New Mexico. On the season, he has 84 completions on 143 attempts for 863 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has netted 148 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing. The Lobos are 2-6 on the season and 0-4 in the Mountain West Conference.

Miles Fallin (QB)

After ending his Kansas career with zero games played, Miles found a new home at Northwestern State. In Natchitoches, Miles has found his way onto the field in one game. He is 2 for 5 passing for 40 yards and gained 1 yard in 4 rushing attempts for the 3-5 Demons.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson (RB)

Amauri has played in 4 of Northern Iowa’s 9 games and has been lightly used in those appearances. On the season he has 4 rushes for 34 yards. The Panthers are 5-4 this season.

Takulve Williams (WR)

When last we checked in with Takulve, he was committed to Northern Iowa, but he did not end up with the Panthers. Takulve found his way to Philippi, West Virginia, and Alderson Broaddus University, a Division II school. He has played 2 games for the 0-9 Battlers at defensive back making 10 solo tackles and returning one punt for 21 yards.

Kyler Pearson (WR)

I had Kyle committed to Northwestern University like Miles Fallin, but he ended up at the University of Tennessee - Martin instead. Kyle has been used as a punt returner in 4 games this season. He has fielded 9 punts for the 5-3 Skyhawks.

Deuce Mayberry (DB)

Deuce transferred to the University of Louisiana - Monroe to continue his collegiate career. The ULM website does not list him as participating in any games and has recorded no stats for the Warhawks. The above picture though indicates he was on the field against Alabama for 2-6 Warhawks.

Johnquai Lewis (DB)

Johnquai played in 5 games for the 1-7 Cowboys making 17 solo tackles. Those 5 games will probably be the only games he plays for the Cowboys. On Monday, October 3, Johnquai and two teammates were arrested for simple burglary and removed from the team.

Devonte Wilson (DB)

Devonte had committed to play at Florida A&M, but has recorded no stats for them and is not currently listed on the Florida A&M roster.

Majik Rector (WR)

Majik received offers from Incarnate Word and Central Arkansas, but it is unclear if he enrolled at either school. He is not listed on either roster and has recorded no stats for either team.

Mason Brotherton, Jamahl Horne, Alonso Person, and Nick Williams do not seem to have found new homes to continue their collegiate athletic careers.

The Jayhawks did not lose many players that were going to be contributors to the team this season, if ever. Not a surprising statement considering the level of talent coming into the program in recent years. Overall the transfer portal was good for the Jayhawks for this season. By losing players that were not going to contribute, they were able to add a number of players that have had an immediate impact this season and in future seasons and still have room on the roster to recruit players that can make an impact in the near future.