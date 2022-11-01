Notebook; Jalon Daniels Practices with Team

The Rock Chalkboard

Big 12 Basketball 2022-23 Preview: Top returners, impact transfers, fresh faces

The 2022-23 college basketball season is upon us and 247Sports is taking a look at each of the major conferences. Who are the top returners? Which transfers should be expected to make the biggest impacts and who are the freshmen capable of stepping in and making immediate noise?

Leipold: Opposing coaches taking note of Kansas football's home field advantage in 2022

The Kansas football team is set to return home this Saturday after a few weeks on the road and the program’s sole bye week of the season. KU is set to host No. 18 Oklahoma State for KU’s first home game since KU hosted TCU on Oct. 8. Then, ESPN’s College GameDay was in town to highlight the KU program under Lance Leipold, which added to the game day atmosphere around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jalon Daniels practicing ahead of KU vs. OSU, Lance Leipold says by week helped team

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels continues to practice in some regard as he continues to work his way back to full health. Daniels has been out with a right shoulder injury since KU’s game against TCU on October 8, missing KU’s last two games. Prior to the Baylor game on Oct. 22, ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor reported that Daniels’ injury was a separated shoulder. Daniels returned to the practice field ahead of KU’s game against Baylor and even warmed up pregame. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Oct. 15 that the earliest Daniels could return was the Oklahoma State game.

WATCH: Lance Leipold recaps Kansas football bye week, looks ahead to Oklahoma State game

Kansas football (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) is set to return home on Saturday for a game against No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12). On Monday, Lance Leipold met with the media for his weekly press conference. The Kansas coach gave updates on Jalon Daniels, the bye week, recruiting, Oklahoma State and much more during the press conference. Watch the video above to see what Leipold had to say.

Emergency podcast: Kansas lands former five-star OT, Wisconsin transfer Logan Brown

Kansas football picked up a major commitment on Sunday evening, landing the verbal pledge of Wisconsin OT transfer Logan Brown. The former five-star recruit could join KU in January with two seasons of eligibility remaining. So, we break down the addition, what it means for KU and what's next. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

Eraser Dust

DePape Pelosi attack: Suspect intended to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and "break her kneecaps," San Francisco DA says

He told San Francisco police after his arrest that, "If Nancy [Pelosi] were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" so that she would have to be wheeled into Congress.

What Lula’s Victory in Brazil Means for Climate - The New York Times

The president-elect once helped slash deforestation rates in the Amazon rainforest. He says he wants to do it again.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

Conservative figures push salacious theory about Pelosi attack as local police chief debunks it | CNN Politics

Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.

The claim that big names like Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Jr., and Dinesh D’Souza have promoted to millions of their followers: Paul Pelosi and the man who attacked him were gay lovers who had gotten into a fight.

15 Britpop guitar heroes who shook up the UK in the '90s | Guitar World

By no means a virtuoso, the era's most prolific songwriter is an able guitarist in his own right. Gallagher made up for it, though, with brazen swagger, a cocksure attitude, and a massive catalog of legendary songs left in his wake.

Harboring an intuitive ability to untether lyrical solos seemingly on a dime, Gallagher's Union Jack Epiphone Supernova was never louder than on Definitely Maybe (1994), (What's the Story) Morning Glory (1995), and 1997's cocaine-fueled oeuvre Be Here Now.

Though Oasis ended in an explosive ball of fury in 2009, leaving fans forever “mad fer it”, The Chief is still at it with his High Flying Birds. From both a musical and aesthetic perspective, Gallagher was a tour de force that quite literally defined '90s era Britpop. While he will never be mistaken for the era's most gifted axe-slinger, when it comes to songwriting, Noel Gallagher has no equal.

Community helping family build tiny home in Bigfork

A Bigfork family is in the process of building a tiny home and needs help winterizing the exterior portions of the project with winter fast approaching.

With time running out, they put a call out asking for community help and quickly heard back from friends, family, neighbors, and even teachers from their child’s elementary school who were willing to lend a helping hand.

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28, Shot in Houston

Takeoff, one-third of Migos, is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston ... TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell us the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM ... that's when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

Taylor Swift snags all Billboard Top 10 spots with 'Midnights' songs - The Washington Post

“Midnights” turned Swift into the first artist to snag every one of the top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all with songs from the 13-song album.

Big 12 Basketball 2022-23 Preview: Top returners, impact transfers, fresh faces

The 2022-23 college basketball season is upon us and 247Sports is taking a look at each of the major conferences. Who are the top returners? Which transfers should be expected to make the biggest impacts and who are the freshmen capable of stepping in and making immediate noise?

Leipold: Opposing coaches taking note of Kansas football's home field advantage in 2022

The Kansas football team is set to return home this Saturday after a few weeks on the road and the program’s sole bye week of the season. KU is set to host No. 18 Oklahoma State for KU’s first home game since KU hosted TCU on Oct. 8. Then, ESPN’s College GameDay was in town to highlight the KU program under Lance Leipold, which added to the game day atmosphere around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Jalon Daniels practicing ahead of KU vs. OSU, Lance Leipold says by week helped team

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels continues to practice in some regard as he continues to work his way back to full health. Daniels has been out with a right shoulder injury since KU’s game against TCU on October 8, missing KU’s last two games. Prior to the Baylor game on Oct. 22, ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor reported that Daniels’ injury was a separated shoulder. Daniels returned to the practice field ahead of KU’s game against Baylor and even warmed up pregame. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Oct. 15 that the earliest Daniels could return was the Oklahoma State game.

WATCH: Lance Leipold recaps Kansas football bye week, looks ahead to Oklahoma State game

Kansas football (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) is set to return home on Saturday for a game against No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12). On Monday, Lance Leipold met with the media for his weekly press conference. The Kansas coach gave updates on Jalon Daniels, the bye week, recruiting, Oklahoma State and much more during the press conference. Watch the video above to see what Leipold had to say.

Emergency podcast: Kansas lands former five-star OT, Wisconsin transfer Logan Brown

Kansas football picked up a major commitment on Sunday evening, landing the verbal pledge of Wisconsin OT transfer Logan Brown. The former five-star recruit could join KU in January with two seasons of eligibility remaining. So, we break down the addition, what it means for KU and what's next. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.