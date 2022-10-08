TCU Mauls Kansas 38-31

The Kansas Jayhawks ended their 5 game winning streak with a 38-31 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. After a somewhat slow first half, both team’s offenses opened up in the second half for a high scoring end to the game.

Kansas’ Jalon Daniels went down with a shoulder injury at the end of the first half and reappeared in street clothes later in the second half. Reports indicated he had significant pain as he walked off the field after taking the hit. At this time there is no update on his status or outlook for the rest of the season.

Jason Bean stepped in for the injured Daniels passing for 262 yards and 4 touchdowns. However an interception thrown at the KU 19 yard line proved costly the for senior quarterback.

Kansas had an opportunity at the end of the 4th quarter but the Jayhawks were unable to convert on a 4th and 9 at the TCU 34 after Lawrence Arnold was held up by the TCU secondary.

ESPN College GameDay did provide an exciting start the game. Bill Self was on hand to award one lucky student with season tickets for life for her creative sign. The Hill was rocking before the sun was even up. RCT will have more on this later in the week.

Kansas hopes to bounce back next Saturday at Oklahoma. Stay tuned to RCT for further coverage of today’s game.