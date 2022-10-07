How to Watch: TCU at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in front of a sold out crowd and College Game Day in attendance. Here are the details:
The Numbers
#19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)
#17 TCU Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)
Line: -7 TCU
Weather: 58 and partly cloudy
How to Watch
Saturday, October 7 at 11 AM CST
Lawrence KS Memorial Stadium (47,000)
TV: FS1
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Fun Facts
- Fort Worth is the 13th largest city in the United States
- Forth Worth is the hometown of Trey Anastasio of Phish, John Denver, and Kenneth Copeland
- When local radio station KOAI 107.5 FM, now KMVK, dropped its smooth jazz format, fans set up smoothjazz1075.com, an internet radio station, to broadcast smooth jazz for disgruntled fans.
- Approximately 50% of undergraduate students are active in TCU’s Greek system
Loading comments...