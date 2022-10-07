 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch: TCU at Kansas

Can the Jayhawks go 6-0?

By fizzle406
/ new
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in front of a sold out crowd and College Game Day in attendance. Here are the details:

The Numbers

#19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

#17 TCU Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Line: -7 TCU

Weather: 58 and partly cloudy

How to Watch

Saturday, October 7 at 11 AM CST

Lawrence KS Memorial Stadium (47,000)

TV: FS1

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Fun Facts

  • Fort Worth is the 13th largest city in the United States
  • Forth Worth is the hometown of Trey Anastasio of Phish, John Denver, and Kenneth Copeland
  • When local radio station KOAI 107.5 FM, now KMVK, dropped its smooth jazz format, fans set up smoothjazz1075.com, an internet radio station, to broadcast smooth jazz for disgruntled fans.
  • Approximately 50% of undergraduate students are active in TCU’s Greek system

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...