Notebook: GameDay Arrives in Lawrence

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and OC Andy Kotelnicki illustrate how growth can occur even during off weeks | KUsports.com Mobile

“It talks about this mission they were on and they had an incident and (afterwards) every group immediately said, ‘Hey, that’s my fault. That’s my fault. That’s my fault,’” Kotelnicki said Wednesday. “To see that from our players is good. And, more importantly, we won the game still. For good football teams, that has to happen."

KU women's basketball picked to finish 5th in Big 12 in preseason coaches poll | KUsports.com Mobile

KU returns four starters and 11 players overall from last year’s team, which finished fifth in the conference at 11-7 with a 21-10 overall record. That includes preseason all-Big 12 guard Holly Kersgieter and preseason honorable mention picks Zakiyah Franklin and Taiyanna Jackson.

Jayhawks expecting RB Ky Thomas to return to action Saturday vs. TCU | KUsports.com Mobile

The former four-star back who transferred to Kansas from Minnesota in the offseason appeared in KU’s first three games but logged just 11 carries total in those outings. He carried the ball a season-high seven times for 19 yards in the season-opening win over Tennessee Tech and recorded two carries for four yards in a win at West Virginia and two for six yards in the win at Houston.

KU's Holly Kersgieter the headliner of 3 Jayhawks on preseason all-Big 12 women's hoops squad | KUsports.com Mobile

Kersgieter earned preseason recognition for the third consecutive season, having previously been named an honorable mention pick in each of the past two seasons. One of KU's leaders a season ago, Kersgieter was named to the 2022 all-Big 12 first team as a junior after leading the Jayhawks in scoring at 13.4 points per game.

Eraser Dust

Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon' as Putin's military struggles

President Joe Biden said Thursday the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is the highest it has been for 60 years after Russian President Vladimir Putin renewed his threats as his military retreats in Ukraine.

Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Human Rights Advocates in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus - The New York Times

The three laureates are Ales Bialiatski from Belarus; Memorial, a rights group in Russia; and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine.

Trump resented having to sign letters for US troops killed in Afghanistan during his presidency because he didn't want to 'attach his name to a war he disliked,' a book says

Just a few months into his first term in the White House, Trump seemed uncomfortable with the war in Afghanistan, and he resented having to sign "killed-in-action" letters, which in his mind, linked him to a conflict that he did not personally like but oversaw, a new book by the New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman says.

American tourist smashes two sculptures in Vatican Museums | CNN Travel

The episode took place in the Museo Chiaramonti, part of the Vatican Museums, around lunchtime. The space holds around 1,000 works of ancient statuary, and describes itself as "one of the finest collections of Roman portraits" in the world.

The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger | The Guardian

The heart of the Moore case is a formerly fringe legal notion called the Independent State Legislature (ISL) theory. This theory posits that an obscure provision in the US constitution allowing state legislatures to set “time, place, and manner” rules for federal elections should not be subject to judicial oversight. In other words, state legislatures should have the absolute power to determine how federal elections are run without court interference.

Ben Sasse could be UF’s new president. Here are some of his views.

Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is the University of Florida’s likely next president after the search committee announced on Thursday that it was unanimously recommending him as the sole finalist.

Trump Hasn’t Returned All Documents, DOJ Officials Believe - WSJ

A senior Justice Department official recently told Donald Trump’s legal team that law-enforcement officials don’t believe the former president returned all of the government documents he took with him when he left the White House, people familiar with the matter said.

Community discusses rise in homelessness in Flathead County

KALISPELL - Community leaders, business owners and first responders met in Kalispell Thursday morning at the Flathead Warming Center to have a real conversation about homelessness.

What Elon Musk will likely do with Twitter if he buys it : NPR

It's a theme he reiterated both in public, telling Twitter employees at an all-staff meeting that the platform should allow all legal speech, and in private, texting investor Antonio Gracias that "Free speech matters most when it's someone you hate spouting what you think is bull****."

Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Truly Bad (Is He Even Trying?)

Chris Pratt's Mario voice for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been revealed, and many critics' worst fears have been realized. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out, and it features a brief preview of Chris Pratt's portrayal of Mario. The trailer also shows numerous recognizable characters from the franchise, including Jack Black as the villainous Bowser, yet none have come in for more criticism than Pratt..

Analysis: Biden's marijuana move could change lives -- and impact the midterms | CNN Politics

In granting pardons for federal marijuana possession convictions, President Joe Biden is taking a historic step that is likely to be widely popular and could energize core Democratic constituencies just over a month from the midterm elections.