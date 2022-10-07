Big 12 Football Week 6 Picks

Last Week: 1-4

Overall: 22-17-1

TCU (-7) @ Kansas Sat. 11:00 FS1 KU 42-38

I am not stopping now. KU has covered every week and I do not see it stopping this week. Despite KU’s struggles on offense last week, we should see a return to form and a shootout in Lawrence this week. The game should be similar to the West Virginia matchup. The KU defense continues to show progress and rise to the occasion. Last week they benefited from a kicker having a bad day, but even if those go in and KU loses, the defense would have given up only 20 points.

Texas (-7) @ Oklahoma Sat. 11:00 ABC Texas 45-35

If OU loses, which excuse do the Sooner fans use? Could it be “See what Lincoln Riley did to this program, Venables has had to tear it down to the studs and start over.” Maybe they will try to convince themselves Texas is good and say “Texas is back, baby!” Or will they defy every instinct of their being and say “You know Riley was a good coach, we should have done more to keep him.” Whatever the case is they need to get their excuses ready. Though Texas is lower in my ratings, I believe Texas wins and covers this week. In recent weeks OU has shown the loss of Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and Mario Williams to USC has set them back more than they hoped.

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State (-9) Sat. 2:30 FS1 OSU 38-30

Oklahoma State continues to silently roll along, avoiding the limelight and has started 4-0. I still have my doubts, but wins speak louder than doubts. Texas Tech is not sneaking up on the Cowboys with their win over Texas. I think Oklahoma State wins, but the Red Raiders keep it close enough to cover.

K-State (-2) @ Iowa State Sat. 2:30 ESPNU KSU 24-17

What’s up with this line? If the Wildcats need to give points in this game, it should be at least 3 and probably 3.5. Iowa State has won the last two matchups rather comfortably, but Brock-tober is not coming this season. The Hawkeye’s running game stinks, and though I hesitate to put much faith in Adrian Martinez, he has been terrific the last two weeks. I will take the Wildcats and give the points.

Last Week’s Results: