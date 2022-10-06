Notebook: Kansas Mauls Media Hype

The Rock Chalkboard

The KU football players who could step up in lieu of Daniel Hishaw Jr.’s injury

Through the first four games of the season, Daniel Hishaw Jr. lived up to the hype surrounding the running back during the pre-season and it translated to games. Now, KU will have to find a way to compensate for Hishaw’s production with the back out for an extended period of time after he was injured against Iowa State. Before his injury, Hishaw rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns on 44 attempts (six yards per carry). He also had 95 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.

Podcast: Previewing Kansas football vs. TCU with 247Sports' Jeremy Clark

KU football will look to keep its undefeated start to the 2022 season alive on Saturday with a game against TCU. To preview the matchup and what fans can expect from TCU, we caught up with Jeremy Clark, who covers the Horned Frogs for the 247Sports network. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

Kansas football: QB Jalon Daniels talks wild start to Jayhawk season, fan support

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels continued his media tour de force on Wednesday, appearing on ESPN's CFB Live. On the show, Daniels talked about Kansas' success this season, noting that, "It feels amazing to be able to see that all the work that we’ve been putting in this whole entire offseason is finally paying off."

WATCH: Kansas football coordinators recap ISU win, look ahead to TCU

Kansas football (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) will look to attain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 and keep its perfect record alive on Saturday when TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), comes to town. It will be a ranked contest between the two teams, as KU enters the game as the No. 19-ranked team in the AP Poll and TCU enters the game as the No. 17-ranked team in the poll.

Wootten 150: Top150 junior Micah Robinson is eyeing his first official visit

“They were one of the first schools to show interest in me whenever I was starting to come up,” Robinson said. “I talk to Duane Broussard and they are actually the first school to invite me on an official visit. That definitely means a lot to me.”

Eraser Dust

Thailand shooting: Children among at least 34 killed at nursery | CNN

Authorities immediately launched a manhunt for the suspected gunman, later identified by Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) as a 34-year-old former policeman involved in an ongoing court case for allegedly selling drugs.

California family of four found dead after armed kidnapping, police say - The Washington Post

The Merced County sheriff said an 8-month-old, her parents and her uncle were found dead after they were kidnapped at gunpoint.

Liam Gallagher Hilariously Roasts His Brother Noel's Singing While Being Told About His Upcoming Album

Earlier today (October 4), a fan asked Liam on Twitter, “Noel said he’s releasing a new album in 2023. Do you get excited when he releases new material… you know as a connoisseur of music and your rock n roll knowledge?” He responded, “Let’s hope he’s hired a proper singer to sing his songs can’t be doing with his whimpering.” When another user noted his answer was “not very nice,” Liam replied, “It wasn’t meant to be.”

She Had an Abortion With Herschel Walker. She Also Had a Child With Him.

After a woman revealed that Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker had urged her to have an abortion, Walker adamantly denied the story and claimed he had no idea who this woman could be.

But there’s a good reason the woman finds that defense highly doubtful: She’s the mother of one of his children.

A student was killed in a Purdue University residence hall. His roommate has been arrested.

A Purdue University student was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday and accused of killing his roommate overnight in a residence hall on the campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, the school's police chief said.

U.S. appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to consider new rule | Reuters

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation was unlawful, but said current enrollees could renew their status and sent the case back to a lower court to consider a new Biden administration regulation.

Two F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets set to soar over Bigfork's Homecoming celebrations | Daily Inter Lake

“It’s probably easier buying a house than it is to arrange a military flyover in the Flathead Valley,” organizer and Bigfork business owner Ryan Nelson said.

Kanye West defends 'White Lives Matter' T-shirts

“Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” the rapper, 45, captioned a photo of a black, long-sleeved version of the garment spread out on the floor.

LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas: 'I want the team here, Adam (Silver)' - CBSSports.com

LeBron James has made it clear for years that he wants to own an NBA team, and he's one of the few players with the financial power to do so possibly. He recently became the first active NBA player to earn billionaire status, and with a number of thriving off-court ventures, he's going to continue raking in the dough for years to come. The bigger question for James was which team he'd want to buy.

Pair of galaxies shine in new image from Webb, Hubble telescopes | CNN

The telescopes each contributed observations across different wavelengths of light. Webb can detect infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye, while Hubble has the capability to observe the two galaxies in visible light as well as ultraviolet light. The duo of the elliptical galaxy and the spiral galaxy is known as VV 191, and it’s located about 700 million light-years away from Earth.

Fewer Americans plan to get a flu shot this season 2022

Only 49% of U.S. adults plan to get their flu shot this flu season, according to a survey conducted by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID). Even 1 in 5 of those who are at higher risk for influenza-related complications say they won’t get vaccinated.

