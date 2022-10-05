Notebook: Kansas Ready for Game Day

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. out an 'extended period of time' | KUsports.com Mobile

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. will be out for “an extended period of time” because of an undisclosed injury suffered during KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State last weekend.

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold confirms LB Gavin Potter no longer with the program | KUsports.com Mobile

“It wasn’t a whole lot,” he said. “He decided that was what he was going to do, he wanted to redshirt and move on. That’s unfortunate. Because of the way things are set up to-day, those are happening across the country, and that’s dis-appointing, but not overly surprising either.”

Former Kansas basketball captain Ron Franz dies at 76 | KUsports.com Mobile

Former Kansas men’s basketball captain Ron Franz died Monday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Kansas Athletics announced after confirming the news with Franz’s family. He was 76.

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says this 5-0 start 'feels different' than past 5-0 starts at previous stops | KUsports.com Mobile

“It feels different because of what this group’s been through,” Leipold said. “But, you know, we’ve only been here 16 months or whatever it is and we’re focusing on where we’re at and what we have to improve on for next week.”

Eraser Dust

Biden to tour Ian damage in Florida with DeSantis feud on hold for now | CNN Politics

For the time being, Biden and DeSantis have put their budding political rivalry aside, and their administrations have worked in concert since the hurricane’s deadly collision with Florida’s west coast. DeSantis will join other local officials to brief Biden on the response and recovery efforts, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday. The joint appearance will assure Floridians the state and federal government are coordinating closely to restore and rebuild, Jean-Pierre said.

Trump's latest delay tactic over Mar-a-Lago documents may not work for him at the Supreme Court | CNN Politics

The right wing Supreme Court majority built by ex-President Donald Trump has ruled just as conservatives had hoped on politically charged cases on abortion, climate and religion. Yet it has been far less tolerant of his efforts to block congressional investigators’ access to presidential records as well as prosecutors’ access to tax records and of his spurious election fraud claims. So Trump’s latest appeal to the nine justices in the Mar-a-Lago documents furor – another apparent delaying tactic – may be a long shot and could even backfire.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry Is Awarded to 3 Scientists for Work ‘Snapping Molecules Together’ - The New York Times

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless were honored for their advances in “click chemistry,” which could have important applications in treating and diagnosing illnesses.

UK's Liz Truss pledges tax-cutting future in speech plagued by protest

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted Wednesday that cutting taxes was “the right thing to do morally and economically,” doubling down on a series of debt-funded economic reforms that have sparked in-party fighting and market turmoil.

Planned power outage to impact Kalispell area on Wednesday

The power will go out at 10 p.m. Wednesday and will affect areas west of Kalispell — in the Marion, Happy’s Inn, and Ashley Creek areas.

EU’s USB-C mandate approval puts pressure on Apple to replace Lightning port | Ars Technica

The European Union is moving forward with legislation requiring USB-C charging on a variety of consumer electronics. Today, the EU Parliament formally approved the agreement that it and the EU Council agreed upon in September. The EU Council has to formally approve the agreement next, and it will then be published in the EU's Official Journal.

Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt plane abuse claims in new filing - The Washington Post

In a new court filing, Angelina Jolie alleges that ex-husband Brad Pitt pushed her, physically harmed their children and poured alcohol on them in 2016.

New York Man is in 7th Place All Time After Hitting Home Run

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge took a smooth, mighty swing, then broke into a big smile as he trotted around the bases. Heading home, his teammates backed away, letting him touch the plate alone.