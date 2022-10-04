Notebook: Betting Lines Open For Kansas vs TCU

The Rock Chalkboard

College football stat leaders after Week 5 of 2022 season

With college football nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, FBS stat leaders in major categories are clear. Stats are not subjective — they are concrete — but the leaders are not limited to just the big names in the Power Five. A lot of the players within the top 10, for each category, are from other schools across the country.

Week 5’s Recruiting Winners and Losers: Clemson isn’t going anywhere, Kiffin finding his groove, Sooner blues

Week 5 of the college football season brought us a loaded slate of games. While there were a few upset bids and some close calls, the College Football Playoff picture didn’t see much of a shakeup at the top.

‘Ballhawk’ Cobee Bryant provides game-changing performance against Iowa State

In the second quarter of KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State, the Jayhawks had the Cyclones pinned back at their own 5-yard line with a chance for the defense to get off the field on a third down. Although a punt would set the KU offense up with good field position, cornerback Cobee Bryant had other plans. When Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers looked for receiver Xavier Hutchinson, Bryant jumped the route and made an athletic interception to set up the offense for its second, and ultimately, the last touchdown of the day.

College football betting lines: Week 6 odds released

The first five weeks of the 2022 college football regular season are officially in the books. But we have another loaded slate of games on tap for next weekend as conference play continues to heat up around the country.

Lance Leipold on Kenny Logan's performance vs. ISU: 'He made some big stops'

KU Football’s defense paved the way to victory in the Jayhawks’ close win over Iowa State on Saturday. Kansas held ISU to a mere 11 points in its 14-11 win, countering a surging Cyclone offense by staying aggressive and disruptive from start to finish.

Eraser Dust

Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east | Reuters

Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defences in the south of the country while expanding their rapid offensive in the east, seizing back more territory in areas annexed by Russia and threatening its troops' supply lines.

Takeaways from the dramatic first day and opening statements of the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial | CNN Politics

The Justice Department’s opening statement featured messages and other communications among the defendants that prosecutors say show the Oath Keepers’ unlawful plotting to disrupt Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral win. As the prosecutors sought to use the words of the defendants against them, they also played video capturing the Oath Keepers’ actions in the Capitol and displayed maps and charts to help the jury follow along. Each juror has their own screen to see evidence.

Supreme Court to debate claims of racial gerrymandering in Alabama

WASHINGTON – Just over a year ago the Supreme Court walloped a key provision of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, making it tougher to establish that a change to an election law – say, cutting back on early voting – discriminated against minority voters.

Nobel Prize in Physics Is Awarded to 3 Scientists for Work in Quantum Technology - The New York Times

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were recognized for their experiments in an area that has broad implications for secure information transfer and quantum computing.

A 95-Square-Foot Tokyo Apartment: ‘I Wouldn’t Live Anywhere Else’ - The New York Times

Meet the young Japanese who have decided to live in a shoe box.

‘Pro-Life’ Herschel Walker Paid for Girlfriend’s Abortion Georgia Senate

Herschel Walker, the football legend now running for Senate in Georgia, says he wants to completely ban abortion, likening it to murder and claiming there should be “no exception” for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.

But the Republican candidate has supported at least one exception—for himself.

Daycare director found career in working with children | Daily Inter Lake

“I just really love children. I love their innocence. I love that they make you laugh. I just love their thought process. They're kind of like little angels, but not always,” she laughed.

Kalispell City Council moves forward with 8-story structure downtown | KECI

The Kalispell City Council is moving forward with an eight-story structure in the heart of downtown Kalispell.

County commissioners appoint librarian to ImagineIF board | Daily Inter Lake

Sultz’s resignation was a result of the last ImagineIF Board appointment by commissioners. In June, they appointed Carmen Cuthbertson to the board, who was the first to challenge the book “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe. The challenge sparked intense community debate about what should be on library shelves. Sultz at the time of her resignation said she “did not like the direction that the board was heading.”

Billy Eichner Slams Trolls For ‘Bros’ Criticism, Promises To Tweet About Movie “Every Day” To “Spite” Them – Deadline

“Box office, as we all know, has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie. And tweeting about a movie you haven’t actually seen is meaningless. That’s just twitter bulls**t. The majority of people who see Bros really love it! Go check it out and see for yourself!” he tweeted.

Poll of the Day