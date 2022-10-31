The Spooktacular Mauling: 10.31.2022

The Boo Chalkboard

The story of Kansas' Holly Kersgieter and her unapologetic, unrelenting game | KUsports.com Mobile

Maybe you’ve seen her competitiveness wash away every emotion from her face so there’s nothing left but a steely glare of intensity.

Kansas soccer closes season with 5-1 loss to No. 15 TCU at Big 12 tournament | KUsports.com Mobile

The Kansas soccer team fell to No. 15 TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday, losing 5-1.

Reports: Big 12 Conference agrees to 6-year media rights extension with ESPN and Fox | KUsports.com Mobile

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced in August he was engaging the networks in discussions about an extension and just a few weeks ago said a new deal could be done soon.

Former Wisonsin O-lineman Logan Brown commits to Kansas | KUsports.com Mobile

A former five-star offensive tackle out of East Kentwood, Michigan, Brown has been an important part of the Wisconsin offensive line during the past two seasons, playing in all 13 games during the 2021 season and playing just over 200 snaps this season before electing to enter the transfer portal. That included starting two games at right tackle and another at left tackle for the Badgers this season.

Goblin Dust

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verification - The Verge

The directive is to change Twitter Blue, the company’s optional, $4.99 a month subscription that unlocks additional features, into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users, according to people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence seen by The Verge. Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.

Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks | CNN

In a rambling 16-minute video shared by WmgLab Records on YouTube Saturday and seemingly recorded at some point after Adidas ended its business relationship with West on Tuesday, the artist appears to address a crowd of paparazzi and bystanders gathered outside a building as he exits.

Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband had list of targets, law enforcement sources say - CBS News

David Wayne DePape, the man accused of beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco home overnight on Friday, may have been planning to attack more people, the sources said.

EPA Grants Bigfork School District $395,000 for Zero-Emission School Bus - Flathead Beacon

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week announced the recipients of the 2022 Clean School Bus Program grants, including Bigfork Elementary School, which will receive $395,000 to purchase one zero-emission electric school bus. Bigfork Elementary School was one of 389 schools selected by the EPA to receive a grant, which awarded a total of $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 clean energy buses throughout the United States.

Logan Health to host event for high school students | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — Logan Health will host the Hyped on Healthcare event this Monday to teach students interested in health topics about the many different career paths in the healthcare industry.

Elon Musk plans Twitter layoffs with new team - The Washington Post

SAN FRANCISCO — Members of billionaire Elon Musk’s inner circle huddled with Twitter’s remaining senior executives throughout the weekend, conducting detailed discussions regarding the site’s approach to content moderation, as well as plans to lay off 25 percent of the workforce to start.

Lula wins Brazilian election, but Bolsonaro does not concede | Reuters

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election, but the far right incumbent did not concede defeat on Sunday night, raising concerns that he might contest the result.