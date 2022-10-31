KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 31, 2022

Looking Ahead (October 24 through October 30)
Wednesday:
Tennis at ITA Fall National Championship, San Diego, CA
Volleyball v K-State, Lawrence, KS 6:30
Thursday:
Men’s Basketball v Pitt State (Exhibition), Lawrence, KS 7:00
Friday:
Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Stillwater, OK
Saturday:
Volleyball v Baylor, Waco, TX 2:00
Swim and Dive v Nebraska, Lawrence, KS 2:00
Football v Oklahoma State, Lawrence, KS 2:30 FS1
Sunday:
Rowing at Kansas Jamboree, Lawrence, KS
Looking Back (October 24 through October 30)
Wednesday:
Volleyball loses in 5 sets to TCU
Thursday:
Soccer beats Iowa State 2-0
Friday:
Women’s Golf finishes 12 at Battle at the Beach
Men’s Golf finishes 4th in Ka’anapali Classic
Women finish 8th and Men 5th in the Big 12 Cross Country Championship
Sunday:
Soccer loses 5-1 to #15 TCU in Big 12 Quarterfinals
Volleyball loses in 5 sets to OU
Posts of interest:
Before we enter the new season, let's take one more look back...— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) October 25, 2022
Road to the Championship pic.twitter.com/54bBfvtd8x
Willy Buckets!— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) October 30, 2022
William Duquette collects his first career collegiate hole-in-one on the 202-yard par-three 15th!! He’s -4 through 11 holes today! #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/KHr4VWpTz1
— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) October 28, 2022
Lexi Watts won her second freshman of the week award this season!
➝ https://t.co/7LLmOLgu81 pic.twitter.com/FI58aDmu1L
Juando jumped out of his skin last time we did Halloween scares— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) October 29, 2022
Wait to see who we got this year… pic.twitter.com/Vd3QoJgyfE
Remember when we got CB a few years back?— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) October 28, 2022
Stay tuned for our new scares coming soon… pic.twitter.com/QsVfipD7ap
One of my two touchdowns from last night @mdcrusadersfb @CoachVMAKASI @MarcJQ11 pic.twitter.com/hKBfsUW1zE— Surahz Buncom (@SurahzB) October 29, 2022
Can’t stop watching this CB block pic.twitter.com/4eRApYu932— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) October 29, 2022
#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/miaS0uOVHf— Logan Brown (@loganbrown53) October 30, 2022
