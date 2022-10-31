 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 31, 2022

Basketball returns in exhibition form

By TimReddin
Looking Ahead (October 24 through October 30)

Wednesday:

Tennis at ITA Fall National Championship, San Diego, CA

Volleyball v K-State, Lawrence, KS 6:30

Thursday:

Men’s Basketball v Pitt State (Exhibition), Lawrence, KS 7:00

Friday:

Tennis at Big 12 Championship, Stillwater, OK

Saturday:

Volleyball v Baylor, Waco, TX 2:00

Swim and Dive v Nebraska, Lawrence, KS 2:00

Football v Oklahoma State, Lawrence, KS 2:30 FS1

Sunday:

Rowing at Kansas Jamboree, Lawrence, KS

Looking Back (October 24 through October 30)

Wednesday:

Volleyball loses in 5 sets to TCU

Thursday:

Soccer beats Iowa State 2-0

Friday:

Women’s Golf finishes 12 at Battle at the Beach

Men’s Golf finishes 4th in Ka’anapali Classic

Women finish 8th and Men 5th in the Big 12 Cross Country Championship

Sunday:

Soccer loses 5-1 to #15 TCU in Big 12 Quarterfinals

Volleyball loses in 5 sets to OU

