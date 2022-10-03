Notebook: Kansas Mauls Being Ranking #17

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas ranked again in both major college football polls | KUsports.com Mobile

The Kansas football team’s streak of 674 consecutive weeks of being unranked ended Sunday, when the Jayhawks jumped into both the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 19, and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 17.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold said several factors played a role in KU's conversative approach in win vs. Iowa State | KUsports.com Mobile

“We played a little more probably on the conservative side and played a little more field position because of who they are,” Leipold said of an Iowa State squad that entered the day ranked 15th in the nation in total defense. “So to find a way to get it done says (a lot) about this team.”

ESPN's College Gameday coming to Kansas for Week 6 showdown between KU and TCU | KUsports.com Mobile

Gameday has been to KU for its college basketball show on several occasions in the past. But the fact that it’s coming to town for football in Lance Leipold’s second season in charge of the program is just the latest wild sign that the program has turned a serious corner.

Notebook: Kansas' Daniel Hishaw Jr. leaves Iowa State win late with injury | KUsports.com Mobile

"I think he was in a lot of pain," said sophomore running back Devin Neal. "It broke my heart to see that because he doesn't deserve that. He's such a good dude. Even off the field, it's much bigger than football. ... To see how much work he's put in to get back to this point, that setback, it hurt us all."

Matt Tait: There's plenty to celebrate about Kansas football these days and Saturday was another doozy | KUsports.com Mobile

Talk to anyone in a Kansas uniform and they’ll tell you Saturday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State that moved the Jayhawks to 5-0 on the season was anything but comfortable.

5 and Oh My: Kansas survives late scare, hangs on to beat Iowa State 14-11 | KUsports.com Mobile

Iowa State's Jace Gilbert missed a 37-yard field goal attempt with 32 seconds remaining, allowing Kansas to hang on and win 14-11 to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2009.

Eraser Dust

Lula and Bolsonaro will face off in a runoff presidential election in Brazil : NPR

SÃO PAULO, Brazil – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing former president, finished in first place Sunday in Brazil's presidential election, but failed to secure enough votes for an outright victory and will face right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an Oct. 30 run-off.

U.K. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng backtracks on 45 percent tax rate cut - The Washington Post

Kwasi Kwarteng, the finance minister, said the government was ditching plans to scrap a 45 percent tax rate for the highest earners amid widespread opposition.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell dress up as Cinderella and Prince Charming for granddaughter Rani's 4th birthday

As the daughter of Kate Hudson and granddaughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, little Rani Rose Fujikawa counts as Hollywood royalty. For the tot's fourth birthday, she decided to up the ante with a party with for a princess — complete with superstar grandparents wearing their fairy tale finest.

Trump staffers not returning White House records, National Archives says | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump's administration has not turned over all presidential records and the National Archives will consult with the Justice Department on whether to move to get them back, the agency has told Congress.

Video shows attendees leaving Trump Michigan rally just 15 minutes into speech | The Independent

The former president held another campaign-style rally at a community college gymnasium in Warren, Michigan and spoke for about 102 minutes in total, as he repeated unproven allegations that the 2020 election was stolen and endorsed several Republican candidates for the upcoming midterms.

One person died in plane crash in Flathead River | KECI

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the plane struck the power lines causing the crash.

SEC.gov | SEC Charges Kim Kardashian for Unlawfully Touting Crypto Security

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against Kim Kardashian for touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion. Kardashian agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, and cooperate with the Commission’s ongoing investigation.

NHL's Sean Avery Threatens To Snap Teen's Windshield Wipers In Heated Parking Dispute

Sean Avery has been involved in yet another spat with his neighbors ... this time he was so irate over the way they parked their cars on a street near his home, he threatened to snap their windshield wipers.

Chiefs News 10/3: Bucs defense put to the sword by Patick Mahomes - Arrowhead Pride

Buccaneers defense- The Buccaneers defense was…. Not great. Tampa wasn’t able to stop Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, or any Chiefs running back. The Buccaneers defense existed on field, solely, to be a part of a Patrick Mahomes trick shot highlight film. Tampa’s defense had been the bright spot of the team’s season through the first three games. Unfortunately, for the Bucs tonight was game four. Game four featured Tampa Bay’s defense being consistently posterized so painfully that one can only hope this is a game that will sting their pride and potentially motivate them moving forward, very similarly to how their regular season loss to Kansas City in the 2020 season did.