KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 3, 2022

College Gameday is coming

By TimReddin
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Kansas William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Looking Ahead (October 3 through October 9)

Monday

Men’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, AR 3:30 Golf Channel

Women’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, AR 3:30 Golf Channel

Thursday

Softball v Butler CC (Exhibition) Arrocha Park 5:30

Soccer v Baylor, Waco, TX 7:00 ESPN+

Friday

Tennis: Northwestern Invitational, Chicago, IL

Swimming: Sunflower Showdown, Capital Federal Natatorium, Topeka, KS

Volleyball v Iowa State, Ames, IA 6:30

Saturday

Football v TCU, Lawrence, KS 11:00 FS1

Sunday

Soccer v Texas, Austin, TX 1:00 Longhorn Network

Looking Back (September 26 through October 2)

Monday

Men’s Golf: Team 6th and Gunner Broin T-5 at Folds of Honor Collegiate

Wednesday

Softball freshmen get a chance v Ottawa University in an exhibition

Volleyball sweep past Oklahoma

Friday

Cross Country: Men 5th and women finish 13th at Gans Creek Classic

Swimming dominates smaller schools at Sunflower Showdown

Softball drops exhibition to Wichita State

Soccer plays to draw against West Virginia

Saturday

Rowing: Head of the Oklahoma yields a top 10 finish

Women’s Tennis: Ngounoue wins her first match

Volleyball falls in 5 sets to Baylor Baylor

Football mauls Iowa St.

Sunday

Softball losses 2 exhibitions to Nebraska

Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:

