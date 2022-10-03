KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 3, 2022

Looking Ahead (October 3 through October 9)
Monday
Men’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, AR 3:30 Golf Channel
Women’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, AR 3:30 Golf Channel
Thursday
Softball v Butler CC (Exhibition) Arrocha Park 5:30
Soccer v Baylor, Waco, TX 7:00 ESPN+
Friday
Tennis: Northwestern Invitational, Chicago, IL
Swimming: Sunflower Showdown, Capital Federal Natatorium, Topeka, KS
Volleyball v Iowa State, Ames, IA 6:30
Saturday
Football v TCU, Lawrence, KS 11:00 FS1
Sunday
Soccer v Texas, Austin, TX 1:00 Longhorn Network
Looking Back (September 26 through October 2)
Monday
Men’s Golf: Team 6th and Gunner Broin T-5 at Folds of Honor Collegiate
Wednesday
Softball freshmen get a chance v Ottawa University in an exhibition
Volleyball sweep past Oklahoma
Friday
Cross Country: Men 5th and women finish 13th at Gans Creek Classic
Swimming dominates smaller schools at Sunflower Showdown
Softball drops exhibition to Wichita State
Soccer plays to draw against West Virginia
Saturday
Rowing: Head of the Oklahoma yields a top 10 finish
Women’s Tennis: Ngounoue wins her first match
Volleyball falls in 5 sets to Baylor Baylor
Football mauls Iowa St.
Sunday
Softball losses 2 exhibitions to Nebraska
Posts of interest from Olympic and club sports:
— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) October 1, 2022
Kaela Hansen is your all-time program leader in minutes played! pic.twitter.com/IPZwVHkOAC
IT’S HAPPENING COLLEGE GAMEDAY IS COMING TO LAWRENCE KANSAS GO CRAZY pic.twitter.com/XGks8AYbYt— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 2, 2022
Loading comments...