The Weekend Mauling: 10.29.2022

The Rock Chalkboard

Lawrence native Steven Davis named new play by play voice of Kansas women's basketball | KUsports.com Mobile

During his days as a KU student, Davis was a manager for the men’s basketball team for four seasons. But it was clear from an early age that his passion was broadcasting.

Kansas basktball coach Bill Self says KU's 3-point attempts should be up this season; here's why & what that might look like | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com Mobile

“It’s going to be imperative that this team becomes a good 3-point shooting team because I think we’ll take a lot,” Self said at last week’s Big 12 media day in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas women's soccer tops Iowa State 2-0 to earn a spot at Big 12 tourney | KUsports.com Mobile

“I told the group when I talked to them, you really find out the character of people when things don’t go the way you planned or things don’t go right,” KU coach Mark Francis said after Thursday's win at Rock Chalk Park. “We have had a lot of injuries this year, season-ending injuries, (and) the rest of the group has had to step up and some kids who wouldn’t have played as much have played tons of minutes and have done really, really well.”

Eraser Dust

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon | AP News

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.

What causes armies to lose the will to fight? Here's what history tells us, and what Putin may soon find out | CNN

More than a century later, there’s little chance that Russian and Ukrainian soldiers will shower each other with gifts this winter. But the Christmas Truce story is an example of a peculiar feature of war that offers a warning to the beleaguered Russian army in Ukraine:

Liz Cheney's PAC spends $500,000 in Arizona to defeat GOP nominee Kari Lake | Fox Business

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is targeting Arizona Republicans for defeat with a new $500,000 ad buy from her PAC attacking the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state.

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, a U.S. judge has ruled : NPR

PHOENIX — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona's largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights.

Nets condemn Kyrie Irving's promotion of antisemitic film

"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," Tsai tweeted. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."

Vasectomy: The US men embracing permanent birth control - BBC Worklife

“I think like a lot of people in my situation, this is something that we were probably on the fence about before Roe v Wade got overturned,” says Lenk. “But this is the only option to keep my partner safe at this juncture, because I live in Missouri. And Missouri had one of the ‘trigger laws’ that went into effect, [criminalising abortion] right as it got overturned. It just got really scary and really real all at once.”

Opinion | The Way Los Angeles Is Trying to Solve Homelessness Is ‘Absolutely Insane’ - The New York Times

Developing affordable housing projects shouldn’t make a miserable existence for those who’ve devoted their lives to it.

An ‘Army’ of Volunteer Sleuths Are Out Hunting for Your Stolen Car - The New York Times

In Portland, vehicle thefts have soared, and the police say they are focused on other crimes. Now victims are helping each other track down their own cars.

Kalispell Police searching for two others involved in foiled burglary | Daily Inter Lake

The Kalispell Police Department is on the lookout for two more suspects connected to an Oct. 16 home invasion that ended with one alleged would-be burglar suffering a gunshot wound. ...

Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell | KECI

We reached out to Monica Tranel’s campaign for a comment.

She said she was also busy doing grassroots rallies across the state and sent us this statement: “Getting to meet with voters on the trail these past 16 months has been the experience of a lifetime. I’ve put over 45,000 miles on my minivan meeting voters where they live and work. As your representative in Congress, I will always show up for you, not just when it’s time to ask for your vote.”

COPP dismisses complaints against ACLU, MontPIRG and Forward Montana | Daily Inter Lake

After a summer of Jocko valley residents' attempts to have their concerns formally heard, it's a waiting game to see if further stages of review will be triggered.

Jerry Lee Lewis, a Rock ’n’ Roll Original, Dies at 87 - The New York Times

With his pounding piano, his impassioned vocals and his incendiary performing style, Mr. Lewis lived up to his nickname, the Killer.

Matthew Perry had 'emergency' surgery days before 'Friends' reunion

“It sounded like my voice was off,” he acknowledged, but he knew he “couldn’t not show up.”

Quentin Tarantino on Ye's 'Django Unchained' Claims | HYPEBEAST

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Tarantino refuted the claims and said that “there’s no truth to the idea,” adding that he already had plans for Django Unchained before he even met Ye. “Okay, well, there’s no truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of Django, and then he told it to me and I go, ‘Hey, wow, that’s a really great idea. Let me take Kanye’s idea and make Django Unchained out of it.’ That didn’t happen,” he confirmed.

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.

