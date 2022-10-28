Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul Bye Week

The Rock Chalkboard

Notebook: Bill Self discusses potential roles for Bobby Pettiford Jr. and Michael Jankovich

Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. is trending in the right direction ahead of the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 season as he looks to get back to 100 percent. Last season, Pettiford’s freshman season was derailed due to injury. He suffered an abdominal strain in December and missed 35 days before returning. When he did, Self said he wasn’t at 100 percent but that guard tried to help the team.

Veteran KU basketball players leading the way for a young team heading into 2022-23

Kansas basketball is starting the 2022-23 season with a team that hardly resembles the one that took home a title just six months ago. After losing seven seniors over the offseason, Bill Self said KU will have to rely on its youngsters to fill in the gaps and produce.

Five-star Factors: 10 highly-touted freshmen who will need to produce in 2022-23

The 2022-23 season is only a few weeks away from kicking off and as usual another talented crop of freshmen has made their way to college campuses. If there is anything that we all love to do this time of year, it is dream of how great each new recruit is going to be and how they are going to help lead a winning team back to the top or change the fortunes of a struggling program.

Eraser Dust

Epiphone Noel Gallagher Riviera review | Guitar World

Cast your mind back to 1996 and the height of Britpop, and there’s every chance this guitar will ring a vivid bell. Oasis had released their second album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, ‘Cool Britannia’ was in full swing, and Noel Gallagher was busy reigniting the nation’s six-string passion. His Wine Red Epiphone Riviera played a huge part in this.

An FAQ on the Biden student loan forgiveness plan : NPR

The application itself is straightforward. The U.S. Department of Education has set up a website dedicated solely to this one-time relief. Applicants simply need to go there, and fill out the form. It will ask for your name, date of birth, social security number, phone and email. You will not need to create an account or upload any additional documents.

Colleges brace for the beginning of affirmative action’s end - POLITICO

American colleges have had the Supreme Court’s blessing for more than four decades to factor race into their admissions processes — and now they’re preparing for a future without it.

Inside the secretive effort by Trump allies to access voting machines - The Washington Post

How rural Coffee County, Ga., became an early target in the multistate search for purported evidence of election fraud.

Woman cited after abandoned dog shot and killed near Martin City

KALISPELL - A woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City in late September has been cited with Animal Cruelty by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Huge parking garage out of character for historic Main Street | Daily Inter Lake

If you are wondering what in the world is going on with an eight-story parking structure in the middle of historic downtown Kalispell, you are not alone. I too have issues with this mammoth project approved by the Kalispell City Council at their Oct. 4 meeting.

EU pushes ahead with plan to ban new diesel, gasoline cars

The EU’s plans to phase out the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans took a big step forward this week after the European Council and European Parliament came to a provisional agreement on the issue.

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet

Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.

Something spooky is happening at the edge of the solar system | Space

Just in time for Halloween, scientists have discovered something spooky and strange occurring at the edge of the solar system: The heliopause — the boundary between the heliosphere (the bubble of solar wind encompassing the solar system) and the interstellar medium (the material between the stars) appears to be rippling and creating oblique angles in an unexpected manner.

Elon Musk Twitter deal closes, CEO fired - The Washington Post

Elon Musk assumed ownership of the site late Thursday, marking a new era for the social media company.