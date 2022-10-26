Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul Basketball Season

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois

Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.

WATCH: Bill Self discusses Kansas basketballs 2022-23 team during media day

Additionally, last week the Big 12 preseason awards and poll were released. Jalen Wilson was named Preseason All Big 12 while Kevin McCullar was named an honorable mention. In the preseason poll, KU was picked to finish second in the Big 12 in 2022-23. The Jayhawks will be looking to win at least a share of their 17th Big 12 title under Bill Self this upcoming season. Last year, KU claimed a share of the conference with Baylor, finishing with a 14-4 record. KU has not won the Big 12 in consecutive seasons since the 2017 and 2018 conference seasons.

Eraser Dust

What Your Dog’s Behavior Means - The New York Times

Dogs are “really good at reading our emotions,” says one expert. But we’re not so good at reading theirs.

Alito: Leaked draft opinion endangered lives of justices - POLITICO

Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday that the unauthorized disclosure of a draft landmark Supreme Court majority opinion on abortion put some justices at risk of assassination.

Halloween happenings and hullabaloo in the Flathead | Daily Inter Lake

Bewitching activities abound around town this Halloween. Here’s a rundown of the fun and spooky trick-or-treating planned around the Flathead Valley. So there’s no reason you and your little ghouls and goblins should be left out in the dark … unless, of course, you want to be!

U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to 7.16%, highest since 2001 | Reuters

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2001 as tightening financial conditions weigh on the housing sector, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.

Apple confirms iPhone to get USB-C charging to comply with EU law

will have to follow a European Union law that mandates electronic devices have a common charging standard — known as USB-C — the company’s marketing chief confirmed.

Adidas cuts ties with rapper Kanye West over anti-Semitism - BBC News

Adidas's Yeezy brand collaboration with Mr West was put under review, after he showed a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt design at Paris Fashion Week.

Noel Gallagher is teasing his return

The Oasis songwriter has been teasing a new album with his High Flying Birds project for years, which will serve as the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Last year, he released a best-of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.

Fetterman, Showing Stroke Effects, Battles Oz in Hostile Senate Debate - The New York Times

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, tried to assure voters of his fitness to serve. Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former celebrity physician and Republican, attacked him as too radical for the job.

Climate Pledges Are Falling Short, and a Chaotic Future Looks More Like Reality - The New York Times

With an annual summit next month, the United Nations assessed progress on countries’ past emissions commitments. Severe disruption would be hard to avoid on the current trajectory.

St. Louis school shooting gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

The gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school Monday had an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday.

Jessica Seinfeld post about Kanye West’s antisemitism goes viral | The Times of Israel

JTA — As images of the banner held above Interstate 405 in Los Angeles claiming “Kanye is right about the Jews” ricocheted around the internet this weekend, Jessica Seinfeld decided to take a stand.