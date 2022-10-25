Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Bye Week

The Rock Chalkboard

“What I said to them this morning was, ‘If you want to have an opportunity to play in December or January, you have to play well in November,” Leipold said Monday. “We have that opportunity to play in one of those two months if we play well in November.”

Eraser Dust

An Oral History of the Conan O’Brien Sketch ‘Frankenstein Wastes a Minute of Our Time’ | Cracked.com

And some of the best Frankenstein appearances were in the recurring sketch “Frankenstein Wastes a Minute of Our Time,” during which, true to its name, Frankenstein would bring O’Brien and the audience on a journey down the halls of 30 Rock that would inevitably conclude with him showing them something entirely unimpressive, like a plastic fork or a half-eaten bagel.

Stafford County, Virginia: High school will stay open while hundreds of students call out sick with flu-like symptoms | CNN

The number of students who stayed home from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg dropped from about 1,000 Friday to 670 on Monday, officials said.

Rishi Sunak becomes British prime minister after meeting with King Charles III

LONDON — Rishi Sunak took office as British prime minister Tuesday, acknowledging the mistakes of his Conservative Party predecessors and warning of difficult decisions ahead for a country mired in political and economic trouble.

The unvarnished Gary Moore, the truth about Britpop, and the dawn of synthpop – The Irish Times

Tony Clayton-Lea rounds up the latest music books, including a few that don’t pull their punches

Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s new prime minister - BBC News

He clashed with the former PM during the previous leadership race, claiming her plan to borrow money during an inflation crisis was a "fairytale" that would plunge the economy into chaos.

Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona | CNN Politics

An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus concerns voiced in Kalispell

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) poses mild cold-like symptoms in most adults but can cause pneumonia and severe breathing issues in young children.

Public comment sought for Owen Sowerwine conservation easement | Daily Inter Lake

Residents have until Oct. 31 to weigh on a proposed conservation easement on stretches of the Flathead and Stillwater rivers in the Owen Sowerwine area just east of Kalispell.

