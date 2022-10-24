KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 24, 2022

Looking Ahead (October 24 through October 30)
Wednesday:
Volleyball v TCU, Ft. Worth, TX 6:00
Thursday:
Soccer v Iowa State, Rock Chalk Park, 7:00 ESPN+
Friday:
Women’s Golf, Battle at the Beach, Cabo San Lucus, MX
Men’s Golf, Ka’anapali Classic, Maui, HI
Cross Country, Big 12 Championship, Lubbock, TX
Sunday:
Soccer, Big 12 Quarterfinals
Volleyball v OU, Lawrence, KS 3:00
Looking Back (October 17 through October 23)
Monday:
Women’s Golf host Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational and finish 4th.
Men’s Golf complete play at Big 12 Match Play against K-State.
Tuesday:
Softball shuts out Crowder Junior College.
Wednesday:
Volleyball beats West Virginia in 5 sets in Morgantown
Friday:
Soccer plays to draw against K-State
Saturday:
Rowing has successful return to the Head of the Charles competition.
Swim and Dive defeated Lindenwood and South Dakota
Football mauled by Baylor
Baseball completes fall exhibition schedule against Dallas Baptist
Posts of interest:
⬆️ #KUWGolf | #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/qNQv1oiVS6— Kansas Women's Golf (@KUWomensGolf) October 19, 2022
First career goal alert #RockChalk x @_liabeyer pic.twitter.com/c4LnSNSZxk— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) October 23, 2022
A true Jayhawk through and through— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 20, 2022
100-Yard Walk with @EBJ_1K, presented by @KUHospital pic.twitter.com/CWNgoPjGXA
#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/TnWzBVjkkl— Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) October 23, 2022
Freshman Lize van Leeuwen has already qualified for NCAA Zone Cut 3 meter diving! Here is one of Lize's dives from tonight's action #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/dVlAFmxknR— Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) October 22, 2022
.@KUSwimDive is making the most out of this season, starting with a W after losing key seniors. Get to know the Jayhawks! ♀️— Lainey Gerber (@laigerber) October 12, 2022
FULL STORY: https://t.co/BbEiUcIGkM pic.twitter.com/VCRZyOtFQY
