KU Sports Calendar for the Week of October 24, 2022

Quiet week ahead for KU Athletics

By TimReddin
Autumn weather Oct 21st 2022 Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

Looking Ahead (October 24 through October 30)

Wednesday:

Volleyball v TCU, Ft. Worth, TX 6:00

Thursday:

Soccer v Iowa State, Rock Chalk Park, 7:00 ESPN+

Friday:

Women’s Golf, Battle at the Beach, Cabo San Lucus, MX

Men’s Golf, Ka’anapali Classic, Maui, HI

Cross Country, Big 12 Championship, Lubbock, TX

Sunday:

Soccer, Big 12 Quarterfinals

Volleyball v OU, Lawrence, KS 3:00

Looking Back (October 17 through October 23)

Monday:

Women’s Golf host Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational and finish 4th.

Men’s Golf complete play at Big 12 Match Play against K-State.

Tuesday:

Softball shuts out Crowder Junior College.

Wednesday:

Volleyball beats West Virginia in 5 sets in Morgantown

Friday:

Soccer plays to draw against K-State

Saturday:

Rowing has successful return to the Head of the Charles competition.

Swim and Dive defeated Lindenwood and South Dakota

Football mauled by Baylor

Baseball completes fall exhibition schedule against Dallas Baptist

