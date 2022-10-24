Notebook: Baylor Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Podcast: What to make of KU's loss at Baylor

Kansas dropped its third-straight game on Saturday, falling to Baylor 35-23. Kevin Flaherty joins the show as we break down all aspects of the game and where KU goes from here. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.

Jereme Robinson makes game-changing play vs. Baylor, capping productive first two thirds of 2022 season

With Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen rolling to his right, Robinson shed a blocker and showed his close-down speed to sack Shapen and force a fumble. After swiftly getting up, Robinson recovered the fumble and returned it 49-yards down to the Baylor 9-yard line. The play proved to be that spark that gave KU a chance to go on and beat Baylor despite multiple 20-point deficits throughout the game. Right after the fumble, the offense would score its first touchdown of the day and go on a 20-0 run, however, the Jayhawks would still lose 35-23.

Photos, postgame notes from KU football's loss to Baylor

• Kansas called tails at the opening coin toss, it was heads. Baylor won the opening toss and deferred to the second half. Kansas received the opening kickoff.

Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings

The 2022 is moving along. Week Eight has come and gone, and there was plenty of excitement around the nation, including in the Big 12 Conference. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.

KU's rushing attack, defense regresses versus Baylor

Kansas football struggled to establish the run in its third straight loss on Saturday. A huge — and arguably deciding — factor in KU’s 35-23 loss to Baylor was a lopsided running game.KU rushed for a mere 56 yards in comparison to Baylor’s 273 and it allowed Baylor to control the pace of the game for the majority of the contest.

Eraser Dust

Rishi Sunak looks set to become next UK PM after Johnson quits race | Reuters

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain's next prime minister after his rival Boris Johnson quit the race, admitting he could no longer unite their party following one of the most turbulent periods in British political history.

Math Scores Fell in Nearly Every State, and Reading Dipped on National Exam - The New York Times

The results, from what is known as the nation’s report card, offer the most definitive picture yet of the pandemic’s devastating impact on students.

A millennial who tried van life says it's just ‘glorified homelessness' | Fortune

“If you do try to cut back on finances, you’re just eating junk,” Scott says, adding that #vanlife depictions don’t show the part where you’re living off food purchased from gas stations. She feels they tend to depict happy van lifers relaxing on their lawn chairs enjoying a grilled burger, but says no one talks about how hot it is or how you’re stuck inside the van if it’s raining. Nor do they show how van lifers shower or find bathrooms if they’re not in a converted van, she adds.

Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital - ABC News

DALLAS -- The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday.

The classic Pink Floyd album Jerry Garcia loved

During that interview, Garcia was asked what he’d been listening to on the radio during that explosive decade: “Just the stuff that hit everybody. I like The Wall a lot. Everybody likes that. I like Elvis Costello. I’m a big Elvis Costello fan,” he said. “I like Warren Zevon a lot, I mean, I’ve heard good stuff from almost everybody, just like I’ve heard bad stuff from almost everybody.” The Wall certainly captured the world’s imagination.

Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial begins

The Trump Organization stands trial this week on what prosecutors allege was a 15-year scheme to compensate top executives of former President Donald Trump’s company “off the books” to help them avoid paying taxes — with the company's former chief financial officer appearing as the prosecution's star witness.

Whitefish Council Approves Subdivision Between Highway 93 and Whitefish River - Flathead Beacon

The Whitefish City Council this week approved preliminary plans for a 29-lot subdivision off Highway 93 on a 13.45-acre parcel of land west of the Whitefish River.

Time to hit the books on ImagineIF facilities planning | Daily Inter Lake

The ImagineIF Board of Trustees’ decision to turn down a proposal to move the Kalispell library branch to the Gateway Community Center last week was prudent — and heartening.

Jennifer Aniston confronted Matthew Perry about his substance abuse during Friends years | CNN

“You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season – when I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.”

